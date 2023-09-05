Home

Entertainment

Teachers’ Day 2023: 7 Iconic Cartoons That Taught Us Some Really Important Life Lessons

Teachers’ Day 2023: 7 Iconic Cartoons That Taught Us Some Really Important Life Lessons

Some animated shows help us learn life lessons. Take a look at the teachers who taught you lessons in afun and interactive manner

(Photo@Wikipedia)

Remember when cartoons were the only source of entertainment? Remember when we eagerly used to wait for Oswald to air? Simple times. Cartoons have not always been about entertainment but sometimes they also taught us some important life lessons in a fun way. In a way the cartoons we grew up watching are also our teachers, they taught us about friendship, hope, dreams, and many more things. These cartoons raise our standard of friendship, whether we talk about Chhota Bheem, Motu Patlu or Shiva. Here are some of our favourite teachers from our favourite shows that inspired and taught some life lessons we can never forget.

Trending Now

7 ICONIC CARTOON SHOWS THAT TAUGHT US LIFE LESSONS

SpongeBob Squarepants: SpongeBob’s undying optimism and unwavering determination in the face of challenges remind us that persistence pays off. No matter how many times he fails the boating test or faces setbacks at the Krusty Krab, SpongeBob’s resilience teaches us to embrace failure as a stepping stone to success. His “I’m ready” attitude encourages us to keep pushing forward, no matter how tough the circumstances. Oswald: Oswald the Octopus, emphasizes the value of friendship and cooperation. Oswald and his friends demonstrate how working together and supporting each other can lead to positive outcomes. The show encourages empathy, kindness, and understanding among friends, teaching viewers the significance of having strong relationships. Chhota Bheem: Chhota Bheem, portrays courage and perseverance as he faces various challenges in the fictional town of Dholakpur. Bheem’s determination to protect his friends and uphold justice teaches kids the importance of staying strong in the face of adversity and never giving up, instilling a sense of resilience in young minds. Motu Patlu: Motu and Patlu are the dynamic duo that bring out-and-out laughter along with wisdom. Through their misadventures, they teach us the importance of teamwork, resilience, and quick thinking. Their friendship showcases the value of standing by your friends in times of trouble, while their hilarious escapades remind us not to take life too seriously. Shiva: Shiva, the brave and resourceful young boy, teaches us the spirit of fearlessness and problem-solving. With his trusty bicycle and a can-do attitude, he tackles challenges head-on and demonstrates that courage and determination can overcome any obstacle. Shiva’s character encourages us to embrace challenges as opportunities for growth. Shrek: Shrek, the lovable ogre, shows us the importance of embracing our quirks and differences. Despite his initial gruff exterior, Shrek teaches us not to judge a book by its cover and that self-acceptance is crucial. Through his unlikely friendships with characters like Donkey and Fiona, we learn that it’s okay to be different and that true beauty comes from within. Dora the Explorer: Dora’s adventures teach children the power of exploration, problem-solving, and friendship. With her trusty backpack and map, Dora encourages kids to embrace curiosity, think critically, and work together to overcome challenges. The show also introduces basic Spanish vocabulary, promoting language learning in an enjoyable way.

These shows are more than just cartoon characters who teach us some moral values and life lessons for every child. The importance of friendship, never giving up, and always doing the right thing is the best thing your child can learn. They are also our teachers, who enhance our knowledge and esteem with a sprinkle of enjoyment.

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES