Tehran producer Dana Eden dies during Season 4 filming in Greece

Tragedy struck the production of Tehran Season 4 as producer Dana Eden was found dead in a Greek hotel room. Authorities have launched a full investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Tragedy struck the set of the hit Israeli spy drama Tehran as producer Dana Eden passed away at the age of 52. She was found dead in a hotel room in Greece while overseeing the filming of the show’s fourth season. The news has sent shockwaves across the international television industry and among fans of the series.

Authorities in Greece have launched an investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding her death, although no suspicious elements have been officially reported.

How did Dana Eden die?

While the exact cause of death has not been confirmed, Dana Eden’s production company, Shula and Donna Productions, addressed circulating rumors, emphasizing that any claims suggesting a criminal or politically motivated death are entirely false. The company released a statement clarifying the situation and asking for privacy for Eden’s family and colleagues.

Greek police are examining the hotel scene and related details to ensure that all aspects of her passing are properly understood. Sources involved in the production confirmed that Eden was in Greece specifically to monitor the ongoing Season 4 shoot, which is one of the most complex installments of the series.

Check out the official statement

בצער גדול קיבלתי את הבשורה על פטירתה של דנה עדן, מהמפיקות הבולטות והמשפיעות בתעשיית הטלוויזיה הישראלית.

דנה הותירה חותם עמוק ביצירה הישראלית והביאה את הסיפור שלנו לבמות בינלאומיות בגאווה, בכישרון ובאומץ.

משתתף בצער המשפחה, החברים והקולגות. יהי זכרה ברוך. — Miki Zohar מיקי זוהר (@zoharm7) February 16, 2026

The legacy of Dana Eden

Dana Eden co-founded Shula and Donna Productions with fellow producer Shula Spiegel and was widely regarded as one of the most influential figures in Israeli television. Tributes poured in from media, political figures and collaborators following the announcement of her death.

Israel’s public broadcaster Kan, a co-producer of Tehran, praised Eden’s professional dedication and creativity, stating that her work left a lasting mark on the organization. Israel’s Minister of Culture Miki Zohar also expressed condolences on social media, noting her role in bringing Israeli stories to international audiences with courage and talent.

About Tehran

Tehran follows Mossad agent Tamar, portrayed by Niv Sultan, on covert missions to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons. Although the story is set in Iran, much of the series is filmed in Greece, which doubles for Middle Eastern locations, and features dialogue in Farsi.

The third season, which premiered in January 2026, experienced delays due to parallels with real-world events in Iran. All three seasons are available exclusively on Apple TV+. Season 4 continues the high-stakes missions and complex espionage storylines that have made the show a global hit.

