Home

Entertainment

Tejas (2023) Movie Leaked, Kangana Ranaut’s HD Movie Available Online For Free Full Movies Download On Movierulz, Telegram, Tamilrockers And Other Torrent sites

Tejas (2023) Movie Leaked, Kangana Ranaut’s HD Movie Available Online For Free Full Movies Download On Movierulz, Telegram, Tamilrockers And Other Torrent sites

Tejas Leaked Online For Free Download: Kangana Ranaut's patriotic action film is full of inspiration, especially for women and fighter pilots. The actor plays the titular role but the film has been leaked online for free in HD quality on day one of the release.

Kangana Ranaut's Tejas leaked online on Tamilrockers

Tejas (2023) Full Movie Leaked in HD Quality: Kangana Ranaut starrer, one of the most anticipated films of the year – Tejas has been released, on October 27 in theatres worldwide. The patriotic entertainer, directed by Sarvesh Mewara generated a lot of hype on social media after Kangana started visiting the ministries and promoted it at places like Ram Leela and Ayodhya. Tejas has received mixed reviews and Kangana’s performance has been thoroughly appreciated. The actor’s movies are generally about the nation, being the warrior who saves the country or women empowerment and this latest film has all of it in abundance. It’s an action film but the fans have raised objections with the production quality. However, there is bad news for the makers of the film as Tejas has been leaked online in HD quality to download on Torrent websites, Tamilrockers, Telegram and Movierulz. Tejas‘ leak on day one of the release is likely to impact the Box Office collection.

Trending Now

Tejas also stars Ashish Vidyarthi, Varun Mitra, Mirko QUaini and Veena Nair in important roles. This is Kangana’s second film this year after Chandramukhi 2 which was released in September and didn’t earn enough positive reviews to sail the ship. It is about a headstrong girl named Tejas who is absolutely professional and has a never-giving attitude towards life. She fights for her country and doesn’t anyone tell her what to do. Tejas is an inspiring story of women in the combat forces.

You may like to read

Tejas Movie 2023 has been leaked on Tamilrockers, Telegram, and other piracy-based websites including movierulz. Tamilrockers, Telegram, and Movierulz are piracy websites that leak the latest releases. However, this is not the first time a film has been leaked on day one of its release. There are several films like Leo, Bhagavanth Kesari, Tiger Nageswara Rao, Ganapath, Dhak Dhak, 800 The Movie, Fukrey 3, The Vaccine War, The Great Indian Family, Sukhee, Mark Antony, The Nun II, Jawan, Gadar 2, Kushi, Dream Girl 2, Jailer, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Oppenheimer, Barbie, Carry on Jatta 3, Barbie, Lust Stories 2, Satyaprem Ki Katha, Never Have I Ever, The Kerala Story and Zara Hatke Zara Bachke which were earlier leaked online this year.

Several strict actions against the site have been taken in the past but it has been found that the team behind the site appears with a new domain every time the existing Tamilrockers site is blocked. If they are banned, they take a new domain and run pirated versions of the movies. In the case of big theatre releases, Tamilrockers is known to leak the films just a few hours before the films are set to hit the screens.

Tejas Movie Leaked Online HD for Free Download Complete Sites List :

movierulz

vegamovies

filmyzilla

filmywap

moviesflix

7starhd

isaimini

kuttymovies

filmymeet

pagalworld

tamilrockers

(Disclaimer: India.com does not promote or support piracy of any kind. Piracy is a criminal offence under the Copyright Act of 1957. We further request you refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy of any form).

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.