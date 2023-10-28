Home

Tejas Box Office Collection Day 1: Kangana Ranaut’s Film Crashes Before Taking Off, Earns Around Rs 1 Crore – Check Detailed Report

Kangana Ranaut's film 'Tejas' received mixed reviews but didn't take off well at the Box Office on its opening day. Here's how it fared it on day 1.

Tejas Box Office collection day 1

Tejas box office update: Tejas, the latest patriotic film from Kangana Ranaut, didn’t find any takers in cinema halls on its opening day. The film, directed by Sarvesh Mewara, ended up being a dud on the first day itself. The film was promoted well by Kangana as she visited various ministries, conducted special screenings for politicians and also went to famous religious events ahead of the release. Seems like there’s still time for her dry spell to go away and Emergency could happen to be a big turner in her career.

Meanwhile, Tejas, which was released on October 27 in India, earned around Rs 1.25 crore on its opening day. The collections are not expected to show any significant growth on Saturday-Sunday as well. While Kangana’s performance has been appreciated, the film itself lacks production value and that’s a big downer for the audience.

Tejas has been overshadowed by Tamil film Leo at the Box Office. The film’s total ninth-day collection is bigger than the combined opening-day total of Tejas and 12th Fail – two fresh releases this weekend. With this pace, the patriotic drama is not going to survive longer at the Box Office and it will be interesting to see how it fares in its first week after a dull opening weekend.

Meanwhile, Kangana recently announced her pipeline which looked interesting as she revealed that she would soon start working on Tanu Weds Manu 3. The actor said she has got Emergency in the lineup and a lot rides on the film considering she has invested all her savings in it. Following this, she will begin a thriller with Vijay Sethupathy and the biopic ‘Noti Binodini’. After wrapping up these projects, she will move on to the third film in the successful Tanu Weds Manu franchise. However, it is still not clear if director Aanand L Rai will return to helm the film or not.

Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates on Tejas!

Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.