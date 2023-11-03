Home

Kangana Ranaut Seeks Blessings And Find Peace at Dwarkadhish Temple, Gujarat Post Tejas' Box Office Struggle, See Pics

Actor Kangana Ranaut has faced a series of film failures over the past eight years, with her latest release, Tejas, becoming her 11th consecutive flop since her last successful film, Tanu Weds Manu, in 2015. Kangana has gone to Dwarkadhish Temple, Gujarat to seek blessings and find peace after the poor performance of Tejas that was released on October 27.

Kangana Ranaut shared pictures of her visit on Twitter and expressed her feelings about her mental state, saying that being in the divine city of Dwarka brought her a sense of tranquility and joy. She also posted a tweet earlier, cursing those who wished her ill, asserting her determination and confidence in her future endeavors, particularly in the cause of women’s empowerment and her commitment to her nation, Bharat. This story reflects Kangana Ranaut’s recent career challenges and her spiritual journey to find solace amidst her professional struggles.

The caption was written in Hindi which meant, “My heart was very troubled for some days, I felt like visiting Dwarkadhish, as soon as I came to this divine city of Shri Krishna, Dwarka, just by seeing the dust here, it felt as if all my worries had fallen apart and fallen at my feet. My mind became stable and I felt infinite joy. Dwarkadhish, keep your blessings like this 🙏 Hare Krishna ♥️”.

Kangana’s another video post read, “Floating over the submerged ancient city of Dwarika, why is this place so intoxicating ♥️ Hare Krishna #dwarikadhish❤”. Watch!

Kangana Ranaut’s unsuccessful films during this period include “I Love NY,” “Katti Batti,” “Rangoon,” “Simran,” “Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi,” “Judgementall Hai Kya,” “Panga,” “Thalaivii,” “Dhaakad,” and “Chandramukhi 2.”

Tejas Box Office Collection

Kangana Ranaut starrer Tejas earned Rs 1.25 crore on its opening day, much lower than expected and also did not receive critical praise from film reviewers. Tejas was left behind two other films that released on the same day – Vikrant Massey’s 12th Fail and Mikhil Musale’s Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video.

Reacting to the low footfall for Tejas, Kangana Ranaut had requested the audiences to watch the film in theatres. She wrote, “Even before Covid, theatrical footfalls were dipping drastically post Covid it has become seriously rapid. Many theatres are shutting down and even after free tickets and many reasonable offers drastic footfall decline is continuing. Requesting people to watch films in theatres and enjoy with family and friends or else they (theatres) won’t be able to survive. Thanks.”

