Kangana Ranaut Announces Release Date Of Tejas, Film To Clash With Tiger Shroff’s Ganapath Part I

On Wednesday, Kangana Ranaut dropped a glimpse of her upcoming film Tejas on Instagram. She announced that the film will hit the theatres on October 20 this year.

Tejas is helmed by Sarvesh Mewara. (Credits: Instagram)

Kangana Ranaut is currently riding high on the success of her first production venture Tiku Weds Sheru. The film marked Avneet Kaur’s debut in Bollywood and also featured Nawazuddin Siddiqui as the protagonist. While Tiku weds Sheru is streaming on Amazon Prime India, Kangana Ranaut is now eyeing the release of her next project Tejas. The Queen star, on her Instagram handle, shared the release date of Tejas. She also shared a few photos from the film which show her donning an airforce uniform and in between an action scene.

Tejas: Kangana Ranaut Announces Release Date

On Wednesday, Kangana Ranaut dropped a glimpse of her upcoming film Tejas on Instagram. She announced that the film will hit the theatres on October 20 this year. With the release date of the film announced, Kangana’s Tejas is slated to clash with Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon’s Ganapath: Part I. The new stills shared by Kangana show her walking out of an aircraft and in the second picture, the actress can be seen walking away from a burning car. Sharing the pictures, Kangana captioned, “Honouring the bravery of our heroic Air Force Pilots! Tejas, releasing in cinemas on 20th October.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@kanganaranaut)

Tejas And Emergency Connection

Interestingly, Tejas is releasing on the same date on which Kangana Ranaut had previously decided to release her directorial film Emergency. The film Emergency is based on the period of 1975-77 during Indira Gandhi’s government when civil liberties were suspended. Kangana Ranaut decided to postpone the date after Vikas Bahl stepped in with an announcement to release Ganapath on the same day.

Kangana Ranaut on Ganapath Clashing With Her Film

Earlier this year, Kangana had tweeted, “When I was looking for a date for Emergency release I saw this year movie calendar is pretty much free, probably because of setbacks Hindi industry is having, based on my post production timelines I zeroed down on 20th October, with in a week T series owner Bhushan Kumar announced his film on 20th October, entire October is free so is November, December and even September but today Mr Amitabh Bachchan and Tiger Shroff announced their ambitious project on 20th October, ha ha lagta hai panic meetings ho rahi hai Bollywood mafia gangs mein (seems like Bollywood mafia gangs are holding panic meetings).”

Announced his film on 20th October, entire October is free so is November, December and even September but today Mr Amitabh Bachchan and Tiger Shroff announced their ambitious project on 20th October,ha ha lagta hai panic meetings ho rahi hai Bollywood mafia gangs mein (cont) — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 22, 2023

About Kangana Ranaut’s Tejas

Tejas is penned and helmed by Sarvesh Mewara. The upcoming film is based on the journey of Tejas Gill, an Air Force pilot. The movie is based on the efforts of the Indian Air Force to protect the nation.

