Tejas OTT Release Date: Where And How To Watch Kangana Ranaut’s Movie

ZEE 5 has announced the OTT release of Kangana Ranaut's film 'Tejas'. Here's when and how to watch it.

Tejas OTT Release: ZEE5 has announced the world digital premiere of Tejas which features Kangana Ranaut. The movie presents the actor in a completely new role as a bold Indian Air Force pilot. Presented as an action-packed thriller, the film is skillfully written and directed by Sarvesh Mewara and produced by industry veteran Ronnie Screwvala. Take a look at Tejas’ OTT release date here.

Tejas OTT Release Date

The patriotic movie portrays Tejas’ heartbreaking history and how Kangana serves as a source of inspiration for the audience while also instilling a strong feeling of pride. The film will make its digital debut exclusively on ZEE5 on January 5, 2024.

Take a look at Tejas OTT Release Poster On Instagram:

Tejas Movie Plot

Tejas follows the journey of a determined young woman who dreams of becoming a fighter pilot, challenging stereotypes, and breaking barriers in a male-dominated profession. The film explores themes of courage, commitment, and the unwavering spirit of the Indian Armed Forces. As the story unfolds, Kangana’s character transforms into an Indian Air Force fighter pilot embarking on a daring mission to rescue an Indian spy with highly sensitive information from terrorists. This abduction is also linked to an imminent attack on India, forming the core of the narrative.

Box Office Collection of Tejas

Tejas was released on October 27, 2023 the movie couldn’t make a major box office collection. The film stars Kangana Ranaut in the lead role and Anshul Chauhan, Varun Mitra, Ashish Vidyarthi, and Vishak Nair as other important characters in the film. The film has reportedly been made on a budget of Rs 70 crore.

Kangana Ranaut Professional Front

After the release of Tejas, Kangana is all set with her much-awaited film ‘Emergency’, in which she will be portraying the first female Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi.

