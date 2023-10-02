Home

Tejas Teaser: Kangana Ranaut’s Dialogue ‘Bharat Ko Chhedoge to Chhodenge Nahi’ Gives Netizens Goosebumps, Watch

Tejas Teaser Out: Kangana Ranaut promises to give her fans a remarkable story on one of India's first woman air force fighters. Watch

Tejas Teaser: Kangana Ranuat starrer Tejas is a patriotic action film whose teaser has been released. Kangana in the titular role of Tejas Gill is ready to take on the enemies of the nation and make them taste their own medicine. From the word go, the teaser dives into the slow build-up of action and it opens with a long shot of an aircraft hangar with its gates slowly sliding open as an Indian Air Force aircraft makes its way out. It then cuts to a shot of Kangana in silhouette inside a locker room taking out her dog tag chain and wearing it, The viewers then get to see her titular character’s name on her uniform, Tejas Gill. The shot is then intercut with that of the aircraft taxiing out of the hangar.

Kangana’s powerful words in the voice-over then fill up the frame as she says, “Zaroori nahi ki baatcheet honi chaahiye. Jang ke maidaan mein sirf jang honi chaahiye” as the camera tracks down the missiles attached to the aircraft.

Before Kangana dons a pair of aviators against the backdrop of the sun with her neatly tied at the back, her final words are, “Bharat ko chhedoge to chhodenge nahi”. This dialogue of Kangana Ranaut has given chills to the netizens amid Bharat vs India row.

Watch the teaser of Tejas

Here’s how netizens have reacted to the teaser of Tejas

Tejas Teaser – A visual spectacle that’s giving us major goosebumps! ✈️ ‘Bharat ko chedoge to chodenge nahi’ – this dialogue is pure fire! Can’t wait for October 27th! #KanganaRanaut #TejasTeaser #Tejas pic.twitter.com/OA97QRf3la — Kangana admirer (@kanganaadmirer) October 2, 2023

Bgm, Dialogue ,Kangana’s attitude & her voice is just Outstanding Ye Bharat ki Beti #KanganaRanaut Screen meh aag laga degi!! #Tejas is coming Pakistaniyo !!!

Yaad Rakhna#BharatKoChhedogeTohChhodengeNahi #TejasTeaser pic.twitter.com/qAPO2UwFMQ — ☆☆ (@TeraKabil) October 2, 2023

#KanganaRanaut‘s Manikarnika Teaser was released on this date 5 yrs ago. It made records for female centric films:

Highest weekend (43 cr)

Highest Single day (18.5 cr)

Overall WW BO (150 Cr+)

Today on the same day #TejasTeaser has arrived, hoping it too becomes a huge success pic.twitter.com/ToR48CD0RC — ᴋᴀɴɢᴀɴᴀ ꜰᴀɴ (@KanganaFansR) October 2, 2023

Today teasers of #Tejas and #skyforce are released and from both the teasers, you can understand that both films are against Pakistan. Means both Films are having full chances to become hit. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) October 2, 2023



The unveiling of the teaser on Gandhi Jayanti is quite intriguing as it speaks of a powerful retaliation bearing a sharp contrast to the philosophy of non-violence of the father of nation, who believed in retaliation with compassion.

The story of ‘Tejas’ revolves around the extraordinary journey of Tejas Gill, an Air Force pilot, and aims to inspire and instil a deep sense of pride in every Indian, showing how our Air Force pilots work tirelessly to defend our nation, confronting numerous challenges along the way.

Produced by RSVP, the film has been written and directed by Sarvesh Mewara and produced by Ronnie Screwvala. The film is scheduled to be released in theatres on October 27. Tejas averts clash with Ganapath and Yaariyan 2.

