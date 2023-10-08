Home

Tejas Trailer: Kangana Ranaut’s Patriotic Actioner Pays Tribute to Indian Air Force

Tejas Trailer: Kangana Ranaut's patriotic action-thriller is a tribute to the heroism and sacrifices of Indian Air Force.

Tejas Trailer: Kangana Ranaut’s patriotic action-thriller Tejas pays tribute to the heroism and patriotism of Indian Air Force. The film starring Kangana Ranaut is about a female Air Force pilot who volunteers for a risky mission for rescuing an Indian spy from enemy territory. Kangana, known for her views on nationalism portrays the protagonist Tejas Gill in the Sarvesh Mevara directorial. As the trailer of the aerial action-saga released on Sunday, August 8, 2023 on Air Force Day, the VFX and war sequences including explosions are spot-on. Tejas is Kangana’s first Bollywood release of 2023.

KANGANA RANAUT SHARESZ TEJAS TRAILER:

Ab aasman se dushman pe waar hoga, ab jung ka elaan hoga! Ye woh Bharat hai, jisko chhedoge toh woh chhodega nahi! 🇮🇳#AirForceDay #TejasTrailer out now.

https://t.co/AzsNhreZpi #Tejas In cinemas on 27th Oct. #AirForceDay #IndianAirForce… pic.twitter.com/Q2xnp4CuTT — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 8, 2023

KANGANA RANAUT’S TEJAS HONOURS THE HEROISM OF INDIAN AIR FORCE

The trailer begins with IAF fighter jets in combat while a voiceover says to send Tejas Gill in a mission which is difficult to achieve instead of an easy operation. Tejas’ father then tells that he named his daughter after former Indian Prime Minister Late Atal Bihari Vajpayee named the Air Force fighter jet as Tejas. He tells that his daughter always wanted to be in Army since childhood. The story then shifts to an Indian engineer being captured by Pakistani terrorists showcased on television. Kangana’s character then identifies him as an Indian spy. The plot is about Tejas setting an impossible operation as she wages war against terrorism. The two-minute, thirty-three seconds trailer ends with the dialogue “Every time, dialogue cannot be the solution. Sometimes, you need to fight it out with your enemy on the battlefield”.

Kangana took to her Twitter handle and shared the Tejas trailer. She captioned her post as “”Ab aasman se dushman pe waar hoga, ab jung ka elaan hoga! Ye woh Bharat hai, jisko chhedoge toh woh chhodega nahi (Now the enemy will be attacked from the sky, this is that Bharat that will not leave you if you touch it)!”

