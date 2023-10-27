Home

Entertainment

Tejas Twitter Review: Fans Hail Kangana Ranaut’s High-on-Emotions Patriotic Actioner – Check Reactions

Tejas Twitter Review: Fans Hail Kangana Ranaut’s High-on-Emotions Patriotic Actioner – Check Reactions

Tejas Twitter Review: Kangana Ranaut's patriotic action-thriller based on the Indian Air Force is being praised by movie buffs.

Tejas Twitter Review: Fans Hail Kangana Ranaut's High-on-Emotions Patriotic Actioner - Check Reactions

Tejas Twitter Review: Kangana Ranaut’s patriotic action-thriller Tejas is being hailed by fans for its high-octane action, emotional moments and the depiction of Indian Air Force. The film narrates how our fighter pilots risk their lives in accomplishing dangerous missions. The Sarvesh Mewara directorial also focuses on how terrorism affects the lives of so many innocent civilians who have nothing to do with politics or war conflicts. Kangana, known for her versatility as a performer is being appreciated for her acting prowess while playing an (IAF) Indian Air Force pilot. Netizens recently lauded the movie for honouring the sacrifice of our armed forces and its tribute to women fighter pilots. The movie has mostly got positive response from cinephiles.

Trending Now

TEJAS GETS THUMBS-UP FROM MOVIE BUFFS:

#TejasReview

Honestly apart from being a fan of Kangana Tejas is brilliant movie to watch for the real action of our Fighter plane. Kangana is awesome as Tejas Gill and last scene of Shri Ram Mandir Inauguration and the chanting of Jai Shri Ram.

A must watch of Emotion and… pic.twitter.com/w5QB92fWV3 — Gareeboo (@GareeboOP) October 27, 2023

You may like to read

#Tejas #TejasReview

4.5/5 ⭐

Patriotic and Brilliant #KanganaRanaut as #TejasGill steals the show. She’s just fabulous and mind blowing. She’s the backbone of this patriotic and motivational film. Everything about the film is just Perfect. pic.twitter.com/jVPCL7Rxab — (@vinayakdewda) October 27, 2023

#TejasReview

Rating :⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️

Verdict : Engrossing ,Inspiring, Fitting tribute to the Indian air force.!

If you love your country this is the movie that one shouldn’t miss. A must watch..!

Extremely well made #Tejas is a perfect example of good sensible cinema and a hard… pic.twitter.com/x49Xf3mAVI — VishuVishteju (@cutestar1431) October 27, 2023

#Tejas received extraordinary response from the audience and Media Person Everyone should to watch this movie with family, brilliant movie ❤️#TejasReview #KanganaRanaut #Tejas pic.twitter.com/9kmCp8AyXd — ️ ️️ (@filmy45539) October 27, 2023

My #TejasReview : STANDING OVATION Jai Shree Ram

I have teary eyes right now even after 1 hr of d movie #tejas Would like to thank @RSVPMovies for making this after URI ♥️ & @sarveshmewara1 U r a GEM v just discovered! @KanganaTeam Hats off to you #KanganaRanaut pic.twitter.com/Z3QmhoUaOq — Actor Rajat (@ActorRajatSingh) October 27, 2023

“Tejas” showcases the indomitable spirit of a woman Air Force pilot, brilliantly played by KR. Her performance is top-notch, capturing the bravery & determination of Tejas Gill perfectly. With a powerful storyline, Tejas is a must-watch film. 4.5 ⭐#TejasReview #KanganaRanaut pic.twitter.com/0i6ljEywjF — Shweta Singh (@urshweta) October 27, 2023

Tejas also stars Anshul Chauhan, Vishak Nair, Varun Mitra and Ashish Vidyarthi in crucial roles. The film released on October 27, 2023.

Good news! is now on WhatsApp Channels. Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news on entertainment and lifestyle. Click here!

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.