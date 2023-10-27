Top Recommended Stories

Tejas Twitter Review: Fans Hail Kangana Ranaut's High-on-Emotions Patriotic Actioner – Check Reactions

Tejas Twitter Review: Kangana Ranaut's patriotic action-thriller based on the Indian Air Force is being praised by movie buffs.

Published: October 27, 2023 3:18 PM IST

By India.com Entertainment Desk | Edited by Anurag Singh Bohra

Tejas Twitter Review: Kangana Ranaut’s patriotic action-thriller Tejas is being hailed by fans for its high-octane action, emotional moments and the depiction of Indian Air Force. The film narrates how our fighter pilots risk their lives in accomplishing dangerous missions. The Sarvesh Mewara directorial also focuses on how terrorism affects the lives of so many innocent civilians who have nothing to do with politics or war conflicts. Kangana, known for her versatility as a performer is being appreciated for her acting prowess while playing an (IAF) Indian Air Force pilot. Netizens recently lauded the movie for honouring the sacrifice of our armed forces and its tribute to women fighter pilots. The movie has mostly got positive response from cinephiles.

TEJAS GETS THUMBS-UP FROM MOVIE BUFFS:

Tejas also stars Anshul Chauhan, Vishak Nair, Varun Mitra and Ashish Vidyarthi in crucial roles. The film released on October 27, 2023.

