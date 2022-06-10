Tejasswi Prakash Birthday Photos: TV actor Tejasswi Prakash who is the face of Naagin 6, is celebrating her birthday in Goa with her boyfriend Karan Kundrra. TejRan (as fans call them) has never missed a chance to flaunt their PDAs in front of the paparazzi. On her birthday, when shutterbugs had visited Tejasswi’s hotel with cake and flowers, Karan couldn’t stop expressing his love for her. He kept on kissing him on her cheeks to make Teja’s day special. As the clock struck 12, Tejjaswi was spotted hanging around with Karan. The Bigg Boss 15 winner wore a sexy black plunging neckline bralette and completed the look with leather pants.Also Read - Tejasswi Prakash Breaks Silence on Being 'Settled' With Karan Kundrra: 'Even Our Fights...'

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra’s PDA moments from midnight birthday celebration:

Fans of Karan and Tejasswi can’t keep calm after looking at him. They call Tejran ‘Pure Love’. One of the fans wrote, “Looking into your eyes, I see endless love and I love you as much! Happy birthday, darling HBD TEJASSWIPRAKASH.” Another fan said, “Thank you so much all paps😍😍for this moment😍”. Also Read - Tejasswi Prakash Proposes Karan Kundrra on National TV, Latter Gets Emotional, Says ‘Meri Life Badal Gayi Hain’ -Video

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra fell in love during their stay in the Bigg Boss 15 house. Since then, the two have been inseparable.

Happy birthday, Tejasswi Prakash!