Mumbai: TV actor and Bigg Boss 13 winner Tejasswi Prakash enjoys a massive fan following. She is also enjoying the success of Ekta Kapoor's show Naagin 6 and fans adore her as Pratha. Her equation with actor and boyfriend Karan Kundrra is also quite often the talk of the town. Tejasswi and Karan go to great lengths to make each other feel special. Ahead of their wedding speculations, paps have started calling Naagin 6 fame 'Bhabhi.'

"Lock Upp toh number one hai hi (Lock Upp is on number one)," Tejasswi commented about her beau Karan Kundrra's show Lock Upp. Aside from that, she was questioned about her experience working with Rashami Desai, and she said it was good. Paps referred to her as bhabhi in a recent video uploaded by a paparazzi account and praised her for the recent episode of Naagin 6. While she was ecstatic at the show's reviews, she couldn't help but blush when she was called bhabhi- See her reaction.

Check this video out:



While fans reacted to the video with love and dropped heart and fire emoji. One of the users wrote, “The point is she didn’t mind paps calling her bhabi.” While another wrote, “love you tejasswi bhabhi ji.” Her fans adored her simplicity and called her extremely cute in several comments.

On the professional front, Tejasswi Prakash is now starring in Naagin 6 alongside fellow Bigg Boss 15 participant Simba Nagpal. Karan, on the other hand, has been cast as a jailer in Kangana Ranaut’s reality programme Lock Upp. They also appeared in a music video named Rula Deti Hai recently and it was loved by their fans.

