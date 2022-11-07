Tejasswi Prakash Feeds Karan Kundrra ‘Baingan Ka Bharta,’ in Viral Clip, TejRan Fans Say ‘We Are in Love’ – WATCH

Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash Viral Video: Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash, who met and fell in love inside the Bigg Boss 15 house, have continued to make waves with their chemistry. The popular TV couple enjoys a massive fan following, profoundly known as ‘TejRan.’ Karan and Tejasswi often treat their fans with their pictures and little gestures they do for one another. Naagin 6 actor shared a picture and video featuring her actor boyfriend Karan Kundrra. Tejasswi Prakash feeds Karan as he picked her up from the shoot last night – Tejasswi Prakash captioned the picture, “When he comes to pick you up with baingan ka bharta,” alongside red heart and heart-eye emojis. Sharing a video of Karan Kundrra in another story, she wrote, ” And you have to feed him (unamused face emoji) @KKUNDRRA.”

TEJASSWI PRAKASH FEEDS ‘BAINGAN KA BHARTA’ TO KARAN KUNDRRA | WATCH

The video went viral in no time and TejRan fans flooded the comment section with immense love. They also dropped heart and fire emojis. Several users hoped Tejasswi and Karan to get married soon, others hailed them as couple goals. One of the users wrote, “We are in love Sunny and Laddoo.” Another user said, “Kitne pyaare couple hai.”

TEJASSWI PRAKASH FEEDS KARAN KUNDRRA IN THE CAR

Karan and Tejasswi celebrated their first Diwali together and it was all about love and light. The two also performed Lakshmi Puja at Karan’s place. On the work front, Tejasswi Prakash continues to win hearts in Ekta Kapoor’s fictional TV show Naagin 6 and made recently made her debut with a Marathi film. Karan Kundrra, on the other hand, hosted the dance reality TV show ‘Dance Deewane Juniors.’

