Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are one of the cutest couples of the telly town, and TejRan fans just can’t get enough of the two. The star couple also never shy away from expressing love for each other. Last night, Karan & Tejasswi were spotted together at the launch of their latest song ‘Baarish’. At the song launch the actress gushed over her boyfriend and was all over him in a candid conversation. In an interview with SpotboyE, when Tejasswi was asked what she loves the most about Karan, the actress said his eyes.Also Read - Karan Kundrra – Tejasswi Prakash Get Married In ‘Baarish Aayi Hai’, TejRan Fans Say ‘Shaadi Karlo’

The Naagin 6 actress shared: “I love the way he treats me when I am around. It’s honestly in his eyes that I love the most about him. Whenever he says he loves me, he misses me, his eyes show that he actually means it. Karan’s eyes are the most beautiful in the entire world, I can’t stop looking at his eyes. I can see how honestly he loves me. I love his honest feelings for me.” Tejasswi also added, “the magic of our love is that we fight, and after it’s over we come back. Also Read - Karan Kundrra Turns Protective Boyfriend While Getting Papped On Date Night With Tejasswi Prakash, TeJRan Fans Go Awww- Check Out Pics & Video

The website then asked the same question to Karan and here’s what the actor told:

I like myself around her, he further added: “For me, love is a realization that happens every now and then. I remember when Tejasswi was gone to Chandigarh for a shoot, every evening I use to be with her, but that day in the evening, I realized that she is not here and I could feel that I was missing her. We fight, we eat together, we travel, we have different opinions, but there are moments when we realize we love each other.”

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash first met inside Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 15 and since then the duo is inseparable. Their fans lovingly call them ‘TejRan.’

On the work front, Karan hosted the first season of Dance Deewane Juniors, while Tejasswi is playing the lead role in Naagin 6. The couple’s latest music video “Baarish Aayi Hai” which is termed as the ‘rain anthem of the year’ was unveiled on Thursday.

