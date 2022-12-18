Tejasswi Prakash-Karan Kundrra Give a Tour Inside Their Lavish Dubai Home, TejRan Fans Say ‘Grow Old Together’ – Watch Viral Clip

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra take inside their lavish and elegant home in Dubai - Watch viral clip

Tejasswi Prakash-Karan Kundrra Give a Tour Inside Their Lavish Dubai Home, TejRan Fans Say 'Grow Old Together' - Watch Viral Clip

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra never fail to make waves with their PDA and social media posts. The adorable duo has been inseparable ever since Bigg Boss 15 finale and continued to serve couple goals. Tejasswi and Karan, popularly known as Tejran by their fans, recently bought a lavish home in Dubai. The couple’s attire complemented their new home’s vibe. Tejasswi Prakash was dressed in magnificent beige attire, while Karan Kundrra sported a white formal blazer, trousers, and sunglasses. TejRan exuded nothing but joy and pure love as they gave a sneak peek inside their property, purchased last year.

Tejasswi Prakash dropped a video and captioned it, “Welcome to our new home in Dubai! We are so happy to announce that Karan and I have invested in our dream home with @danubeproperties! It’s a luxurious apartment in the heart of Dubai and the best part is that it’s fully furnished so all we have to do is – pack our luggage and move in every time we come to Dubai! Thank you @rizwan.sajan for guiding us to make this happen 🏠🔑.”

INSIDE TEJASSWI PRAKASH-KARAN KUNDRRA’S LAVISH DUBAI HOME

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tejasswi Prakash (@tejasswiprakash)

The video went viral in no time and their fans flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages. They dropped heart, heart-eye, evil-eye and fire emojis on the video. One of the users wrote, “Congratulations #Tejran may yours be amongst the Best to be filled with Love Happiness Prosperity and Togetherness Forever Amin.” Another user wrote, “God both of their keep happy sanity and togetherness and more and more successful and life longer together 😍” Several others said that they are proud of TejRan’s success. One of TejRan fans said, “Good luck with your new home, I hope you grow old together, may God keep you together, I am very happy for you 😍💓.”

On the work front, Tejasswi Prakash made her Marathi cinema debut alongside Abhiney Berde in Mann Kasturi Re. She currently stars in Ekta Kapoor’s television series Naagin 6. Earlier this year, actor Karan Kundra hosted the Colors TV program Dance Deewane Juniors and made an appearance as a jailer on Kangana Ranaut’s reality program LockUpp.

Watch this space for more updates on Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash