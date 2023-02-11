Home

Tejasswi Prakash-Karan Kundrra Lock Lips in Viral Party Video on Promise Day, TejRan Fans go Bonkers – Watch

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra recently shared a romantic kiss in a viral party video on Promise Day. - Watch

Tejasswi Prakash-Karan Kundrra Lock Lips: Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra are definitely one of the most happening couples in the Indian entertainment industry. Their mushy pictures and reels are always breaking the internet as netizens are awestruck over their romance and chemistry. Tejasswi and Karan met each other on the sets of Bigg Boss 15 and fell in love. After the show was over, both continued dating and the rest is history. Their die-hard fans have nicknamed the power couple as TejRan. In a recent party video that has gone viral on Promise Day, Tejasswi and Karan sealed their love with a hot kiss. The few second passionate liplock video is speaks volumes of their intense love and commitment for each other. Netizens, espcially TejRan fans came up with romantic lines and emotional comments on social media.

CHECK OUT TEJRAN FANS REACTION TO TEJASSWI PRAKASH-KARAN KUNDRRA KISS:

Haq Se😎 …kya bolti public…🥵🔥

Kiss Yahan Complete Hua hai …Unedited hai Fully ….

This was Hottest 😌

JODI NO 1 Always & forever 🧿#TejRan pic.twitter.com/UquVxVJ5mh — Vaishnavi Patil (@Vaishnavi_2109) February 11, 2023

Did we actually got this on 11th 😍

#TejRan pic.twitter.com/z0ZEsvJQQt — sweek (@Sweekritijad) February 11, 2023

Tejasswi is the winner of Bigg Boss 15 and also plays the titular role in Ekta Kapoor’s fantasy-thriller Naagin 6. Karan is all set to return to television with his thriller series Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal.

