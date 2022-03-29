Tejasswi-Karan Instagram Reel: TV actors and couple Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra often make the headlines owing to their mushy PDA. The two who met inside the Bigg Boss 15 house developed a love interest. Tejasswi and Karan enjoy a huge fan following because of their adorable chemistry with each other. Naagin 6 star and her beau have yet again grabbed all the eyeballs with a trending Instagram reel. Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra made a reel based on Yung Lean’s Ginseng Strip 2002, a Swedish rapper. The Bigg Boss 15 winner may be seen mouthing the lyrics of the song, which say, ‘b*tches come and go bruh, but you know I stay.’ Karan, on the other hand, is enamoured with the attention that she lavishes on him. Tejasswi’s attitude is spot on and his grin towards the end cannot be missed.Also Read - Naagin 6: Rashami Desai's Dhamakedar Entry as Laal Naagin Wins Hearts, Fans Say 'Better Than Tejasswi Prakash'

Sharing the video on her Instagram account, Tejasswi tagged her beau Karan and drooped a heart emoji for the caption. Karan being the adorable boyfriend he is, quickly had a cute comment on the post. He wrote, "Oh I know baby.. I know" along with fire and heart emojis.

Check Tejasswi and Karan’s chemistry in this reel:



TejRan fans went crazy as soon as Tejasswi dropped this video. They swamped the comment section with heart and heart-eye emojis. They couldn’t stop adoring the couple, following which a fan wrote, “Teja is here to stay in KK’s life forever.” Another fan noticed how Tejasswi held Karan’s shirt and wrote, “The way u hold his shirt. Another user wrote, “Freaking hot inside.. outside.. anyone please on the AC ….”

While on the professional front, Tejasswi is currently working as a lead in Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 6. Karan Kundrra, on the hand, is the jailor of Kangana Ranaut hosted Lock Upp. The two collaborated on a heartbreaking song ‘Rula Diya.’

