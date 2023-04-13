Home

Tejasswi Prakash-Karan Kundrra Leave Fans Gasping For Breath With Their Hot Dance Moves in a Leaked Party Video

Watch Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash spreading some passionate love on the dance floor at their friend's birthday party. Here's the video.

Karan-Tejasswi leaked video: Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra never go wrong with their chemistry. Even when they weren’t a couple, the two always entertained their fans with their crackling equation during their Bigg Boss 14 days. Now, a new video is going viral featuring the couple which once again proves that they have all the potential to break the internet in a legit way.

Tejasswi and Karan, dressed in black outfits, are seen burning the dance floors with their steamy performance. They hold each other and perform sensuously to the beats of the romantic number ‘Tum Hi Ho’. In the video that is being widely shared by TejRan fans, the Bigg Boss stars are seen making sure that they reign the dance floor with love and love. Watch the viral video here:

As the video surfaced online, the fans went crazy after their chemistry. Tejasswi and Karan are together for over two years now and their bonding seems to have only deepened amid all the rumours of a breakup. This video came like a big relief for the fans who have been waiting to shush the naysayers spreading negativity about their beloved TejRan.

The video is from the birthday party of their common friend which was also attended by other celebs on a Wednesday night. Karan and Tejasswi even posed for the paps at the venue on the same day. They looked stylish in their respective black outfits. While Tejasswi wore a black co-ord set with a corset and a pair of matching pants, Karan stuck to his usual in a t-shirt, a jacket, and a pair of denim.

The fans can’t resist their happiness seeing Karan and Tejasswi spreading their love around. The two are rumoured to be getting married this year while many believe that they are already formally engaged with the blessings of their close friends and family members. On the work front, while Karan is back on the small screen, Tejasswi is doing a Marathi movie helmed by Rohit Shetty. Your thoughts on their steamy dance video?

