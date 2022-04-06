Mumbai: Tejasswi Prakash, who is the winner of Bigg Boss 15, on Tuesday looked stunning in a sequined black gown at Femina Awards. Her black gown had a very low neckline, and she wore nothing below it (thank goodness, double-sided tape)! The costume was completed with a thigh-high split skirt that exposed her toned legs. Tejasswi had preferred middle parting hair, and completed the look with diamond earnings to match her outfit.Also Read - Tejasswi Prakash Buys a Swanky Audi Q7, Karan Kundrra Celebrates Like a Proud BF - See Happy Pics

Tejasswi Prakash turned up the heat at the award ceremony by coming in her new Audi car. She was spotted driving to the venue in high heels and sexy gown. The Naagin 6 actor sealed her oh-so-glamorous look with high heels and we can’t miss to see more of her as she has a knack for keeping things fashionable. For the makeup, Tejasswi preferred for a smokey eye with nude lips. She even bagged an award ‘Celebs For Good’ at the ceremony. Also Read - Naagin 6: Rashami Desai thanks Ekta Kapoor On Insta Post, Bids Adieu To Fans

Take a look at Tejasswi Prakash’s pictures from the award ceremony:

Tejasswi Prakash was spotted at the ceremony with Ranveer Singh

Tejjaswi’s fans have gone crazy over her look at the ceremony and call her diva as she knows how to slay like a boss.

On Tuesday, the actor became the proud owner of an Audi Q7 in white. She was accompanied to an Audi showroom in Mumbai by boyfriend Karan Kundrra where they took delivery of Tejasswi’s new ride. Several pictures show the Tejasswi, all dressed up in black, holding a pooja thali and anointing her new Audi with a swastika.

Congratulations Tejasswi!