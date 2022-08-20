Naagin 6, August 20, Written Episode: Pratha aka Tejasswi Prakash gets out of the trap with Lord Shiva’s blessings and creates havoc around the world. Pratha meets professor who tells her about the attack on Kedarnath. RAW chief tells defence minister about their undercover officer who faked his death. Zhang, Mehek aka Maheck Chahal and Urvashi aka Urvashi Dholakia arrive at Kedarnath to execute their plan. Pratha tells Rajesh Pratap Singh aka Vishal Solanki that her daughter is still alive so she cannot forgive her enemies. She tells him that she has decided to save India from enemies. Sheshnaagin arrives at Kedarnath to fight the country’s enemies as her husband Rishabh aka Simba Nagpal would have done the same for his nation. Mehek goes inside the Kedarnath cave as part of Zhang’s plan.Also Read - Naagin 6, August 14, Written Episode: Mehek is Sheshnaagrani, Rishabh Comes to Pratha's Rescue

Recap

Mehek defeats Nashika and becomes Shehnaagrani. Sheshnaagin Pratha kills Nashika. Sheshnaag unwillingly marries Mehek. Mehek tries to betray and kill Pratha again but Sheshnaag sends help. Urvashi and Mehek tell Pratha her daughter is still alive. Pratha gets tricked by Mehek again as she gets trapped inside a netted trap at a mysterious dark cave. Zhang tells Mehek and Urvashi he plans to destroy India on Independence Day. Mehek agrees to help Zhang execute his plan at Kedarnath as her grandfather-in-law was an army officer. Pratha feels helpless inside the powerful magical trap when she sees Rishabh near her. Rishabh tells her to not give up and fight for their daughter. Also Read - Naagin 6, August 13, Written Episode: Sheshnaagin Beats up Mehek, Swayamvar Begins at Naagmahal

Pratha Invokes Lord Shiva

Pratha realizes later that she was imagining about Rishabh. She gets motivated and invokes Lord Shiva to help her. Pratha rises again with her full strength and gets out of the trap. Sheshnaagin Pratha gets enraged and creates havoc. All over the world hailstorm and earthquakes are felt indicating the arrival of total annihilation. The priest at Rajesh Pratap’s home tells him that this happens when either Lord Vishnu wakes up from his sleep or Lord Shiva performs Tandav Nritya. He also tells them that when Sheshnaag or Shehnaagin start their Tandav even then earthquakes occur as the world shakes up.

Sheshnaagin Decides to Fight India’s Enemies

Sheshnaagin arrives at professor’s home after receiving the red signal on the sky. When Pratha meets the professor he introduces her to her baby girl. He asks her why Mehek didn’t come. Pratha tells him Mehek is also among those who betrayed her. Professor than informs Pratha about the enemy plan to destroy India by attacking Kedarnath. Pratha tells him come what may, she will save the country from the enemies. The RAW chief speaks to the defence minister about their undercover officer who known about the plans to attack Kedarnath. he tells the minister that people think he died in fire but he is still alive. Rishabh Gujral enters the room and tells them he faked his death.

Mehek Tries to Plant Bomb at Kedarnath Cave

Pratha reaches Rajesh’s home and tells him that her daughter is still alive and she cannot deviate from the path of vengeance. She tells him about her decision to save Kedarnath from enemy attack by going there. Pratha looks at Rishabh’s photo and says being his wife she will do what he would have done for the country. Zhang, Urvashi and Mehek arrive at Kedarnath and start preparing on their plot to attack Kedarnath. Zhang gives a dynamite to Mehek which she goes to plant at Kedarnath cave. Pratha arrives at Kedarnath wearing a cape when she is about to be stopped by Rishabh but runs away. She doesn’t realize she confronted Rishabh as he came from behind suspecting she might be a terrorist. As Mehek goes to plant the bomb she is shocked to see Rishabh in front of her.

Sheshnaagin Beats up Urvashi

Sheshnaagin goes behind the camp where weapons are being loaded by terrorists. The whole camp is burnt while the terrorists are killed by Pratha. Urvashi arrives at the scene and is then beaten up by Pratha. Urvashi tells Pratha that she can’t kill her. Pratha tells Urvashi that she won’t kill her and reminds her of her Nani’s prophecy. Urvashi recalls her mother had cursed her that if she comes back to her Naagin form again, she would die within 24 hours. Pratha then picks up Urvashi with her tail and bites her on the neck. Urvashi then falls down on the ground. Sheshnaagin tells her she won’t kill her in such condition.

Mehek Tells Rishabh Pratha Was Pregnant

As Rishabh points a gun at Heena, she tells him Pratha was pregnant and she even had a daughter. Mehek tells him she made a vicious plan so that Pratha thinks her baby died and Rishabh is responsible for her death. Rishabh is shocked to know the truth as Mehek hits him on the head with his gun while he almost faints. Mehek then points a gun at him and says he will die like his wife and daughter.

Rishabh risks his life to fight enemies and throws away the dynamite. Mehek plans to disguise as Rishabh to attack Kedarnath. Rishabh and Pratha finally meet while Mehek frees Yeti from the cage so that he attacks everyone other than her.

