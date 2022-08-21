Naagin 6, August 21, Written Episode: Urvashi aka Urvashi Dholakia tells Mehek Maheck Chahal that Pratha aka Tejasswi Prakash is still alive. Rishabh aka Simba Nagpal is held captive by Mehek who learns that his daughter is with Mehek. Mehek tells Rishabh that now she will turn up a patriot into a traitor. She threatens Rishabh to harm his daughter if he doesn’t go against his own country. Rishabh feels helpless and in a dilemma to choose between his daughter and country. Mehek sets Yeti free so that he can attack everyone at Kedarnath and destroy everything. Pratha learns that Mehek is using Rishabh against his own country and decides to stop him. Kedarnath pilgrims are terrified to see Yeti while Pratha comes to their rescue.Also Read - Naagin 6: Tejasswi Prakash's Double Role And New Avatar Excites Fans - Check Video And Twitter Reactions

Recap

Sheshnaagin Pratha invokes Lord Shiva and comes out of Mehek and Urvashi's trap. Pratha's rage creates hailstorm and earthquake everywhere. Pratha decides to fight India's enemies and save Kedarnath from Zhang, Mehek and Urvashi. Defence Minister learns from RAW chief that Rishabh is still alive. Rishabh tells the defence minister that he faked his death and knows about the plans of India's enemies. Rishabh and Pratha both head to Kedarnath to save innocent pilgrims from the terrorist attack. Sheshnaagin Pratha beats up Urvashi and bites her. Urvashi gets reminded of her mother's prophecy that the moment she comes back to her Naagin form, she will die within 24 hours. Rishabh catches Mehek planting the bomb at Kedarnath cave but she hits him with gun barrel and he faints.

Mehek Uses Yeti to Destroy Kedarnath

Mehek finds Urvashi in unconscious state as she tells her Pratha is alive. Urvashi dies in her arms. Mehek has held Rishabh captive and blackmails him to harm her daughter by showing her video. She asks him to attack on the diplomats and ministers along with pilgrims if he wants his daughter alive. Rishabh picks up assault rifles as Mehek covers him with a shawl. Pratha comes to kill Mehek when she gets to know that a patriot who loves India will attack Kedarnath in 15 minutes. Pratha usees her Shehsnaagin powers and sees Rishabh. As Pratha runs to stop Rishabh she is shocked to see inspector Vijay. Vijay tells her that Rishabh asked him to go in place of him. Rishabh tells him to take care of Pratha and his daughter if he doesn't return. Mehek sets Yeti free so that he can attack everyone at Kedarnath.

Sheshnaagin Battles Yeti Again

Rishabh enters the camp where Zhang and terrorists are about to execute their plan and kills everyone with his automatic rifles. Zhang runs away but Rishabh follows him. As Yeti is set free he kills Reem aka Gayatri by crushing her under his feet. The pilgrims ae frightened to see Yeti but Pratha comes starts chanting Lord Shiva’s devotional mantra. Pratha then freezes everyone and turns into Sheshnaagin. She uses her powers to divert Yeti to another directions. As the people go away, Sheshnaagin confronts Yeti near Himalayan mountains and a deadly battle takes place between them. As Yeti overpowers Pratha and comes closer to her Lord Shiva’s trident comes in her hand. Sheshnaagin kills Yeti with the holy trident.

Rishabh And Pratha Reunite

Rishabh follows Zhang inside a cave and beats him up and then kills him with his gun. He then takes the time bomb and throws it away from the public. Rishabh then meets Pratha and both embrace each other. Pratha tells Rishabh that the country is still under threat as Heena is alive. She tells him to go and look after the security of ministers and diplomats. Sheshnaagin than reaches the forest where Mehek is hiding. Mehek decides she won’t come out no matter how much Pratha shouts. Pratha then reminds her that as per Naaglok rules when a Sheshnaagin calls a Sheshnaagrani she must come out. Pratha says that if Mehek refuses than the power of Naaglok ethos would force her to come outside.

What to Expect From Upcoming Episode

In the upcoming episode Pratha asks Sheshnaagrani Mehek to grant her the boon so that she can punish her ememies. Mehek tells Pratha that she will give her a pain to remember while she dies. Mehek stabs herself with Pratha’s dagger and falls back from the cliff. Pratha is shocked and shouts ‘Mehek Didi.’

