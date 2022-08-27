Naagin 6, August 27, Written Episode: In today’s episode Pratha aka Tejasswi Prakash investigates about her daughter. Rajesh Pratap Singh’s secret is revealed to Pratha. Shakti aka Simba Nagpal is back and wants to win over Pratha at any cost. Chanda Ma and other family members at Gujaral house area happy to reunite with Pratha and Rishabh. Sheshnaag tells Pratha that her daughter is in safe hands and she will know about it at the right occasion. He assures her that Lord Shiva will bless her daughter and the baby’s destiny was written much before she was even born.Also Read - Naagin 6, August 21, Written Episode: Sheshnaagin Kills Yeti Again, Rishabh Reunites With Pratha

Recap

Mehek aka Maheck Chahal uses Yeti to destroy Kedarnath but Sheshnaagin Pratha kills him with Lord Shiva’s trident. Urvashi aka Urvashi Dholakia dies after being bitten by Pratha. Mehek kidnaps Rishabh and tells him to betray his nation if he wants to see his daughter alive. Rishabh sends inspector Vijay at his place and kills Zhang’s men. He later beats up Zhang and kills him as well. Rishabh throws away the time bomb Zhang had brought and saves everyone’s lives at Kedarnath. He then unites with Pratha. Pratha tells him to do his duty while she settles scores with Mehek. Also Read - Naagin 6: Tejasswi Prakash's Double Role And New Avatar Excites Fans - Check Video And Twitter Reactions

CHECK OUT THIS CLIP FROM NAAGIN 6 SHARED BY COLORS ON THEIR INSTAGRAM HANDLE:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Also Read - Naagin 6, August 20, Written Episode: Rishabh is Alive, Sheshnaagin Fights India's Enemies

SHAKTI GUJRAL IS BACK AGAIN FOR HIS LOVE

Pratha fights out Mehek as a deadly battle takes place between the two. Mehek forces Pratha to stab her and falls off the clip. She tells Pratha the secret about her daughter goes with her. Pratha is shocked and feels helpless as Rishabh reaches out to her and consoles her. Pratha and Rishabh reach Gujral house and reunite with Chanda Ma. Pratha goes to the orphanage to find out where her daughter might have been. It is later revealed that Shakti disguised as Rishabh is living in Gujral house along with the family. Shakti asks everyone at the breakfast table where is Pratha. They tell him she might have gone to meet Rajesh Pratap Singh aka Vishal Solanki. Shakti is enraged at Rajesh and wants to seek vengeance. Pratha reaches out to Sheshnaag for help. He tells her that her daughter is a boon of Lord Shiva who will become Sheshnaagin one day. He tells her she will be raised by someone as powerful as Pratha’s nani. Sheshnaag reveals her daughter’s destiny was written before her birth. Pratha’s baby is taken by a lady in the car when it starts raining heavily amidst hailstorm. As the lady and driver leave Pratha’s baby and another baby along with her to ask for help, it rains heavily. But a King Cobra comes and shelters the babies.

SHAKTI GUJRAL COMMITS ANOTHER MURDER

Shakti arrives at Rajesh’s haveli and sees Pratha’s portrait with Rajesh. He burns their picture and declares he won’t let Pratha be with anyone else. He confesses that he became Rishabh to win over Pratha’s love. Divya overhears him and is shocked at the revelation. Shakti looks at her and pretends to be Rishabh but Divya tries to run. Shakti chases her madly inside the haveli. Divya calls Rajesh but he doesn’t answer her phone while driving. She then calls Pratha and is about to tell her the truth but is pulled over by Shakti. Pratha rushes to Rajesh Pratap’s mansion. By the time Rajesh arrives their Shakti kills Divya and runs away in front of him. Rajesh’s aunt sees him near Divya and blames him for murdering her while Pratha overhears them. She blames him for murdering his wife as well.

SHESHNAAGIN BEATS UP RAJESH PRATAP

As Rajesh’s aunt loses her balance Pratha becomes Sheshnaagin and catches her but she becomes unconscious. Sheshnaagin then beats up Rajesh for murdering his wife and sister. She finds out a skeleton in his house’s wall and calls up inspector Rajesh. As Rajesh’s aunt gains consciousness inspector Vijay realizes Divya is still alive. Divya is rushed to the hospital and Rajesh is taken to the police custody. Pratha then arrives at Gujral house and tells everything. Rajesh’s aunt also meets Pratha and tells Divya is in coma. Shakti is relieved by the news. He later tries to get intimate with Pratha but she finds out Rajesh’s aunt’s mobile number and goes to her place for returning the same.

PRATHA’S BABY IS IN SAFE HANDS

At Rajesh’s aunt’s room she sees her telling someone on phone that this phone number doesn’t belong to her anymore. Pratha realizes that it’s the same phone number from where the orphanage had received a call from an unknown person. Pratha pleads her to help her in finding her daughter. In the flashback we learn Pratha’s baby was taken away by Urvashi aka Urvashi Dholakia. Urvashi tries to poison the infant but she survives. Mehek then calls up Rajesh’s aunt who was associated with orphanage at that time. She wears a burkha and hands over the baby to her at the hospital. Suddenly, a man arrives their with his wife who was in labour pain. It is later told that both the baby and mother died. As the man is shattered Pratha’s baby starts crying and the man’s baby starts crying as well. Everyone is surprised at the miracle. The man then decided to raise both his and Pratha’s baby as his own. In the present day Pratha gets emotional and worries about her daughter. The lady and the driver arrive at their house with the babies and say the children are blessed.

WHAT TO EXPECT FROM UPCOMING EPISODE

In the upcoming episode Pratha meets her daughter. Sheshnaag is happy on the meeting of two Sheshnaagins.

For more updates on Naagin 6, check out this space at India.com.