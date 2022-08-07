Naagin 6, August 7, Written Episode: Pratha aka Tejasswi Parakash apologizes to Takshak for her behaviour and he grants her permission to perform puja at Naagmahal. Takshak is impressed by her stubborn and fearless attitude and decides to tell her the truth about her grandmother’s death at the right time. Mehek aka Maheck Chahal plays a wicked game with Shakti aka Simba Nagpal’s help to get Rishabh’s property. Rehan, Ritesh and Reem are miffed at Mehek and want to expose her. Pratha tells Rajesh Pratap Singh aka Vishal Solanki that she can’t pretend to be his wife anymore. Sheshnaag plans his Swayamvar and Mehek wants to participate in it.Also Read - Karan Kundrra Confirms Marriage Plans With Tejasswi Prakash, 'Miyan Bhi Raazi, Biwi Bhi Raazi'

Recap

Mehek and Urvashi get into a heated argument while Mehek tries to kill Urvashi and later warns the latter to behave properly. Pratha as Kiara accompanies Rajesh and meets Zhang to finalize the land deal. Zhang, Urvashi and Mehek plan to kill Pratha by sending Yeti. Farishta comes as Yeti to warn Pratha of the actual Yeti. Pratha goes to the Naagmahal where Yeti is causing destruction. Pratha fights Yeti and kills him. Also Read - Naagin 6, August 6, Written Episode: Sheshnaagin Pratha Battles Yeti, Mehek Plans to Expose Kiara

Mehek Plays Her Wicked Game With Shakti’s Help

Villagers hail Sheshnaagin Pratha for killing the Yeti. Pratha apologizes to Nagraj Takshak and asks him to let her perform the puja. Takshak speaks to Pratha’s grandmother Nageshwari’s picture and says she is stubborn but fearless. Sheshnaag asks Takshak why he didn’t grant Pratha the boon of making Rishabh alive. Naagraj tells him that he can’t make a person alive who isn’t dead at the very first place. On Heena’s birthday Lalit brings lawyers along with him and informs everyone that he wrote in his will that after his death all his property should go to the trust. Mehek shows a fake video of Shakti disguised as Rishabh saying after his death all the property would go to Heena. Ritesh asks Urvashi to convince Heena as he should also get some share in the property. Urvashi tells him that Heena is Rishabh’s wife and she deserves the property. Mehek later tells Urvashi that she tricked Shakti by luring him to make him meet Deepika. Shakti agrees and acts as Rishabh in the video recording Mehek uses as a proof.

Ritesh Wants to Kill Mehek

Ritesh and Rehan are enraged as they can’t get a share in the property. Rehan tells Ritesh to plan and murder Mehek while she overhears them and threatens to kill them. Mehek tells them that if they can help her in removing Urvashi from the path then she would give them their share. Mehek then gets out of their room and transforms into Pratha. Pratha then disguises as Rehan and tells Mehek that Urvashi is betraying her. She then transforms into Reem and tells Urvashi that Mehek is conspiring with Rehan and Ritesh to backstab her. Rajesh Pratap’s aunt tells him she doesn’t like Kiara’s way of living and tells him she can’t give haveli’s responsibility to her if she acts irresponsibly. Kiara then enters the scene and tells she was out to pray to Lord Shiva as she is a Shiva devotee since childhood.

Sheshnaag Plans His Swayamvar

Pratha later tells Rajesh she can’t behave like his wife anymore as her mental condition is not stable. Rehan calls up Divya and tells about the property dispute. Divya tells him she got her haveli back, similarly he too shouldn’t give up on her property. Divya later scolds Rajesh that he shouldn’t look intimately at Pratha as they need to guard the secret of his wife’s death. Urvashi and Mehek get into a physical fight as a Naagin arrives with a letter. Sheshnaag’s Swayamvar invitation is sent to both Mehek and Pratha. Sheshnaag tells Farishta that as a Sheshnaag he also has certain responsibilities. He also tells Farishta that at the appropriate time the truth will be revealed. Mehek decides to participate in the Svayamvar. Pratha also thinks of her face-off with Mehek at the Swayamvar.

Ritesh And Rehan Plan to Expose Mehek

Rajesh’s aunt makes Pratha wear the bride’s attire as per the post wedding ritual and customs. Pratha unwillingly agrees as Rajesh requests her. Pratha sees Rishabh everywhere while performing the rituals. As Kiara, Rajesh and Divya pray after the ritual Mehek and Urvashi arrive to congratulate them and invite to her birthday party. As they leave, Mehek tells Urvashi she plans to take Kiara to Shakti’s secret room otherwise he will come out and start creating havoc. Reem, Ritesh and Rehan plan to expose Mehek on her birthday as it is Puranmashi night where Naagin needs to be vary of the moon. Mehek tells Urvashi she will get ready for the Swayamvar and appear as the hottest and sexiest Naagin. Mehek trips and is about to fall at her birthday party but is saved by Kiara. As Pratha hugs her she is determined to seek vengeance.

What to Expect From Upcoming Episode

In the next episode Pratha and Mehek have a face-off at the Sheshnaag’s Swayamvar. Mehek wears a garland and declares she is now the Sheshnaagin as Pratha feels disappointed.

