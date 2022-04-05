Naagin 6: Actor Rashami Desai who recently garnered praise for playing a dual role in Naagin 6 thanked producer Ekta Kapoor and Director Ranjan Kumar Singh on her Instagram post as she bid adieu to the show. The former Bigg Boss contestant played the dual role of Shanglira and Shalakha in Naagin 6 for which fans called her better than lead protagonist Tejasswi Prakash. Rashami played the role of shape shifting snakes for which fans lauded her portrayal. As her limited stint came to an end, the actor took to Instagram to express her gratitude to Ekta Kapoor for always giving her challenging roles. Rashami also thanked director Ranjan Singh for being her constant support.Also Read - Nigerian Creators Recreate Gravity-Defying Scene From Indian TV Serial, Netizens Can't Stop Laughing | Watch

Rashami shared the pictures of both characters played by her and captioned her post as, “Can’t thank you enough to @ektarkapoor for #shanglira & #shalakha this time it was more fun and yet challenging ? and @singhranjankumar for being my constant support without u this was not possible ???

Hope u all enjoyed watching me in double roll ?”. Also Read - Rashami Desai Looks Sexy And Divine in Powerful Song by Neha Bhasin, Say Fans as 'Parwah' Releases - Watch Viral Video

Fans came up with positive comments on the actor’s post lauding her performance in the show. A fan commented, “#rashamidesai outstanding performance in #naagin6,” with heart shaped eyes and heart emojis. Another user wrote, “rashamidesai talented” along with fire emojis! Appreciating the actor’s dual role in the show a fan commented, “Doing double role it’s commendable #rashamidesai,” by adding clapping emojis. Another user praising Rashami’s fashion sense wrote, “#stylequeenrashamidesai.” Also Read - Tejasswi Prakash on Her Relationship With Karan Kundrra: 'We Are Not a Perfect Couple...'

Check out Rashami’s post on Instagram:

Fans showered Rashami with praises for her dual character in Naagin 6. Check out the reactions here:

