Naagin 6, July 16, Written Episode: Shakti asks Urvashi to bring Pratha aka Tejasswi Prakash to him. Rehan ends up committing another murder and now fears inspector Vijay. Pratha decides to save young girls form serial killer. Gujral family meets Arjun Kapoor at Ek Villain Returns premiere. Urvashi aka Urvashi Dholakia asks inspector Vijay to find her missing daughter Rhea.

Recap

Divya tells Vihaan that she loves him and not Rehan. Vihaan tells Divya to leave Vihaan but Rehan learns about it. Rehan beats up Vihaan and throws him out of the house. Shakti is obsessed with Pratha and day dreams about her. Rishabh aka Simba Nagpal and Kiara get into an argument but Rajesh interferes and tells Pratha not to divert from her goal. Sheshnaagin tricks Vihaan and kills him.

Shakti Asks Urvashi to Bring Pratha to Him

Shakti gets mad at Urvashi and asks her about Pratha and who she is. Shakti wants to know her name as he shouts at Urvashi. He tells her that he knows that girl is well known to Urvashi. Urvashi, in order to calm him tells him that the girl’s name is Deepika Padukone. Shakti warns her that the next time she comes to his room she should also bring Deepika Padukone. Urvashi gets out of the secret room while the guests enjoy the part downstairs. Mehek aka Mahek Chahal plays a wicked trick of exposing if Kiara is Pratha. Mehek plays the music of been (snake charmer’s flute) meant to control Naagin. Pratha gets worried and prays to Lord Shiva. Pratha smartly takes Rishabh to dance floor and dances behind him so that she couldn’t be seen. Mehek’s ear plugs suddenly fall and she too starts dancing to the tune and transforms into a Naagin. Urvashi sees Mehek and stops the music.

Rehan Kills Rhea

Mehek tries to find Kiara and sees her unwell as Rajesh and Divya ask her if she is ok. Kiara tells them somebody manipulated her drink due to which she feels dizziness. Divya and Rajesh than take her away. Rehan checks Divya’s phone so that he could find out about her conversation with Vihaan. Rhea aka Aditi Shetty stops Rehan from reading Divya’s messages and tells him that she will tell Rajesh and Divya that he is accused of murdering his two former exes. Rehan loses his cool in the heat of the moment and pushes Rhea as her head hits the table and she dies on spot. Rehan than hides her dead body in his bathroom. Kiara along with Divya and Rajesh comes to his room and tells him she needs to wash her face in his bathroom. Rehan gets scared and then hears Divya nd Kiara screaming loudly. Rehan thinks he has been exposed but Divya tells they got scared seeing the lizard. When everyone goes out Rehan enters his bathroom only to find out Rhea’s body is missing.

Pratha Decides to Stop Serial Killer

As the engagement is about to take place inspector Vikram enters the Gujral house and warns Rishabh that a serial killer inspired by Ek Villain movie is a threat to the city. Vikram tells Rishabh that since he and his family are going for Ek Villain Returns premiere, they should be extra careful and vigilant. Pratha decided that whosoever this killer is she won’t let him kill young women. Rajesh tells her to focus on her mission and not think of anything else. Rehan asks Urvashi is she has seen Rhea and tells her she should be worried as a serial killer is moving freely in the city. Urvashi tells Rehan not to bother about her daughter. Somewhere a girl getting dressed up for her wedding is surprised to see her ex entering her room. He asks her why did she use him. She tells him she didn’t use him but his wealth and luxury. As her ex-leaves someone knocks at her door. The bride-to-be sees a masked man same as the one from Ek Villain Returns. The mask man then stabs her to death.

Arjun Kapoor Meets Rishabh And Kiara

Gujral family goes for Ek Villain Returns premiere where Arjun Kapoor also enters the event. Suddenly, inspector Vikram arrives and tells Rishabh and his family to stay alert and look out for each other as the serial killer could come to the premiere. Rishabh suddenly sees someone else in place of Arjun Kapoor and goes to catch him thinking he is the killer. Rishabh is stopped by Arjun Kapoor who tells him he planned someone else to go at his place due to security reasons. Arjun tells Rajesh he liked the script so he was excited to work in the film. Arjun asks Kiara is she has ever been betrayed in love. Kiara says she once loved a football player in college who fell in love with her friend. Arjun says that is not heartbreak but a story of a crush. Rishabh says he has been betrayed in love. Kiara takes a jibe at him saying maybe you are among the ones who betray others. Rishabh goes on and says although he didn’t turn a villain but he feels the pain of betrayal and can even realize how Kiara must have felt during her heartbreak.

Rehan Faces The Wrath of Sheshnaagin

Urvashi is worried about Rhea as she is not answering her calls. Divya asks Rehan about Rhea but he dodges her question. Urvashi tells inspector Vijay that Rhea is missing and she saw her the last time with Rehan. Rehan runs away but lose balance and falls only to find Rhea’s dead body. As Rehan starts running the dead body transforms into a Naagin and beats up Rehan till he goes unconscious. Inspector Vijay finds Rehan and tells his constables to carry him inside. Pratha then says to herself, the revenge of Sheshnaagin has just started.

What to Expect From Upcoming Episode

In the upcoming episode Zhang brings Yeti to kill Sheshnaagin.

For more updates on Naagin 6, check out this space at India.com.