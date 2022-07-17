Naagin 6, July 17, Written Episode: Arjun Kapoor fights the serial killer at Ek Villain Returns premiere. Rishabh risks his life to save Kiara from serial killer. Sheshnaagin decides to kill Rishabh. Rajesh Pratap and Divya have a secret. Rehan is surprised to see Rhea alive and Zhang has a secret weapon to destroy India.Also Read - Naagin 6, July 16, Written Episode: Shakti Thinks Pratha is Deepika Padukone, Sheshnaagin Punishes Rehan

Check out this clip from Naagin 6 shared by Colors on their Instagram handle:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Also Read - Karan Kundrra Says Tejasswi Got Emotional During Wedding Sequence in 'Baarish Aayi Hai': 'Listen Sweety...'

Recap

Urvashi convinces Shakti and makes him beleive that Pratha’s real name is Deepika Padukone. Rehan fights with Rhea and ends up killing her. Pratha is determiend to catch the serial killer who targets innocent girls. Rishabh and Kiara meet Arjun Kapoor at Ek Villain Returns premiere. Rehan is feeling guilty after Rhea’s murder and tries to run away but is beaten up by a Naagin who knows Pratha. Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill, Tejasswi Prakash, Rashami Desai & Other TV Divas Dazzle On The Red Carpet In Their Stylish Outfits- Check Out

Arjun Kapoor Fights Serial Killer

Urvashi and inspector Vijay wake up Rehan and ask him what happened to him. Rehan getting back to his senses tells them someone attacked him. Urvashi and Vijay ask him about Rhea since she was seen the last time with him. Rhea appears from behind and tells everyone that she had been out of town for one day with her friends. Rehan is shocked to see Rhea as inspector Vijay tells Urvashi to take care of her daughter. Suddenly a masked man is seen at the premiere but Arjun Kapoor and Rishabh run to stop him. Arjun Kapoor beats up the killer and hands him over to inspector Vijay. The killer sprays on Vijay and the constable’s making them unable to see clearly and runs away. Pratha goes in place of Tara Sutaria to save her from the killer and gets kidnapped.

Rishabh Defends Kiara From Serial Killer

The killer takes Kiara to a forest and is about to kill her when he is stopped by Rishabh. Rishabh warns the killer that he won’t let him harm Kiara till he stands between him and her. Rishabh bravely fights the killer but is stabbed on his back and gets unconscious. Pratha transforms into Sheshnaagin and beats up the killer. The serial killer get scared and jumps from the cliff. Pratha takes Rishabh for medication and the doctor saves his life. Rajesh Pratap Singh asks Pratha why did she spare Rishabh when he was also involved in her child’s murder. Pratha tells Rajesh Rishabh can only die when she kills him. Divya later asks Rajesh why is he so protective about Pratha. Divya tells him to not forget that Jwala helped them for a reason that shouldn’t be known to Pratha.

Pratha Wants to Kill Rishabh

Pratha decides to kill Rishabh for his betrayal and conspiracy against her. Mehek and Urvashi meet Zhang at his den and inform him that they have acquired the land and soon they will give it to him for his drugs smuggling store-keeping. Zhang shows them some hostages whom he is about to kill as they betrayed him. Zhang tells that these people were sent to plot against India but they couldn’t betray their country. Zhang then brings Yeti who kills all the men. Mehek is shocked that despite being Shehsnaagin the Yeti didn’t attack her. Urvashi tells her not to bother unnecessarily. Sheshnaagin is about to kill Rishabh when she sees him keeping their memories still alive and gets reminded of the happier times as a married couple. Suddenly, Mehek enters Rishabh’s bedroom and Pratha goes away. Mehek approaches Rishabh but he calls her Pratha. Mehek tells him he still thinks about her. Rishabh says she can’t get out of his mind and heart.

Rehan is Shocked to See Rhea Alive

Rhea is working out at the terrace garden when Rehan sees her and is drunk. Rehan feels Rhea standing everywhere and is about to collapse when she catches him. Rhea tells Rehan that although he is getting married to Divya for the money but he shouldn’t behave so weirdly. The other girl Rehan saw as Rhea than transforms into a Naagin. Pratah is frustrayed that she again missed an opportunity to kill Rishabh and asks Lord Shiva what should she do. The Naagin who disguised as Rhea than tells Pratha how scared Rehan was. Pratha tells her now she will soon kill her enemy Rishabh.

Pratha overhears Rishabh talking to someone who tell him that Nagmahal is about to be demolished. Pratha transoforms into Sheshnaagin and tries to stop the demolition.