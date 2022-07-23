Naagin 6, July 23, Written Episode: In today’s episode Sheshnaagin aka Tejasswi Prakash is hell-bent on saving Nagmhal from getting destroyed. Rishabh Gujral aka Simba Nagpal learns a truth about his twin brother Shakti’s death. Urbashi is ahppy that Nagmahal is about to get destroyed. Rajesh Pratap seeks Pratha’s help.Also Read - Tejasswi Prakash Just Wore a Skirt Worth Rs 600 And It's So Stylish You Would Hop On To Buy It Right Now!

Check out this clip from Naagin 6 shared by Colors on their Instagram handle:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Also Read - Baarish Aayi Hai: TejRan Fans Celebrate as Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash’s Song Garners 26 Million Views on YouTube

Recap

Rehan is shocked to see Rheya still alive. Arjun Kapoor fights the serial killer at Ek Villain Retruns premiere. Rishabh risks his life to save Kiara from the serial killer. Pratha and Rishabh still have feelings for each other. Rajesh Pratap Singh and Divya hide a secret from Pratha. Zhang introduces Urvashi and Mehek to Yeti, whom he brought to destroy India. Pratha’s Naagin friend who disguised as Rheya scares Rehan. Also Read - Tejasswi Prakash Dances in a Hot Red Dress, Stuns TejRan Fans With Sexy Moves - Watch Viral Video

Rishabh Learns Shakti’s Secret

Rishabh asks Rajesh Pratap about his decision regarding the land deal during morning breakfast. Rishabh’s former chief arrives at Gujral house to invite him at the ribbon cutting ceremony of a new property. Pratha overhears that the new construction site is none other than Nagmahal which is about to get demolished. Pratha decides she won’t let anybody destroy the Nagmahal. Rajesh Pratap advises Pratha to kill the person invited as chief guest at the Nagmahal. Rajesh’s sister Divya tells him he sould remember about their secret mission and not get too much attached to Pratha. Rishabh’s brother Ritesh aka Abhishek Verma requests him to sign a document for his business deal as he needs an ex-army officer’s signature. Rishabh searches for his official documents where he finds a 2020 medical report on Shakti’s death. Rishabh gets suspicious and keeps the file safely as Shakti had already died before 2020.

Shakti Tries to Stalk Pratha

Shakti is obsessed with Pratha whom he refers as Deepika Padukone as he was told the same by Urvashi. Shakti creates a hole in his secret room so that he could sneak through it and stalk Deepika. Gujral family and Rajesh Pratap wait for Kiara before leaving for Nagmahal. Rishabh is mesmerized seeing Kiara wearing the same colour dress which he wanted Pratha to wear during happier times. Rishabh gets flashback of his romantic interaction with Pratha. Kiara asks Heena if she doesn’t spend enough time with her husband because he is always engrossed in deep thoughts. Shakti watches Deepika from the hole. Everyone leaves for the Nagmahal. Mehek tells Urvashi she won’t let them destroy Nagmhal as she is Shehsnaagin. Urvashi snubs her and says to not do anything to expose her real identity.

Sheshnaagin Saves a Snake

As Rishabh and everyone arrive at the jungle near Nagmahal, villagers plead them to not destroy Nagmahal. Rishbah tells the villagers to not be superstitious and there is nothing like Sheshnaagin. Urvashi looks at Pratha’s Nani’s picture and says there was a day I was kicked out of this palace and now this is going to be destroyed. Urvashi tries to find out her mother’s Payal from the drawer but is unable to get it. But when Pratha searches for it, the Payal becomes visible. Mehek hides her portrait which also features Pratha from Rishabh and others. Pratha vows to not let Nagmahal get demolished even is she has to shake the world upside down. Pratha invokes her Sheshnaagin powers and snakes and pythons enter Nagmahal. One of the investor’s who want to destroy the Nagmahal tries to burn a snake but Pratha saves the snake and is applauded by everyone.

Rishabh Saves Nagmahal’s Honour

Villagers plead Sheshnaag to save Nagmahal. Sheshnaag calls Pratha and tells her to save Nagnahal as she is Sheshnaagin. As Rishabh is about to cut the ribbon Pratha creates a hailstorm. Sheshnaagin is then enraged and tries the choke up Rishabh with a deadly snake’s grip but Mehek saves Rishabh using her secret powers. When Rishabh’s former colleague goes to kill the snake, Rishabh stops them. Rishabh tells everyone that the snakes attacked him because this palace is their home. Rishabh declares there won’t be any construction here and the snakes have the right to live in their home as much as humans. Villagers bow down to Rishabh and hail him for his kindness. Pratha is shocked to see this side of Rishabh.

Pratha to Marry Rajesh Pratap

Rajesh Pratap after reaching home learns that his haveli is getting sold and he won’t be able to save it unless he gets married. Rajesh Pratap convinces Pratha to marry him so that he can get the property from his ex-wife’s aunt. Rajesh ensures Pratha that the marriage would be fake and he doesn’t love her.

What to Expect From Upcoming Episode

In the upcoming episode, Rajesh and Pratha get married while Rishabh regrets not being able to understand his true love. A fire breaks out at Gujral house and someone dies. Pratha busrst into tears saying Urvashi and Mehek plotted everything and Rishabh got burnt in their wicked plan.

For more updates on Naagin 6, check out this space at India.com.