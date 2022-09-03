Naagin 6, September 03, Written Episode: Pratha flees the house at the beginning of the episode. She is advised not to go there since there is a valley there by a woodsman. The basket containing the two girls is being carried by the woman. The girls are crying. Pratha asks Lord Krishna in prayer for help in rescuing her daughter. She prays to Lord Shiva after transforming into a Naagin. She requests that Lord Shiva give her back her daughter, saying that even your Gauri would be incomplete without the child, just as you had given her Ganapati ji.Also Read - Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Karan Kundrra And Tejasswi Prakash Celebrate Bappa's Festival Together, TejRan Fans Say 'God Bless You Two' - See Pics

Pratha strikes her and changes into a snake. Her daughter is the second to be saved after the professor's daughter. She gives Shiv ji praise for rescuing the two girls. She then challenges the woman. Shakti pushes her off the cliff while appearing to confront her. The woman plunges from the cliff. Pratha attempts in vain to stop him. My daughter, he claims, is a blessing.

Pratha completes the Janmashtami puja after returning with the girls. The professor thanks everyone and informs Pratha that he must immediately go with both of his daughters. Shakti becomes joyful. Pratha gives the professor her daughter. When the professor turned to go with the babies, Pratha was in tears. Professor returns and asks her how he can remove her from her kid after she saved his baby before hers. She is asked to take her infant. Pratha thanks him and takes her child. Shakti becomes agitated.

Pratha visits the Naagmahal with her infant. She requests the baby’s grandmother to bless it. She claims that she doesn’t want her child to turn into Naagin. She claims she is bringing her child to ask for her blessings. The unexpected change in weather prevents her from forcing her to wear her grandmother’s payal, despite her best efforts. Baby with Professor cries severely. Professor learns that buses are being cancelled because of the weather. Pratha informs her grandmother that her baby did not receive her powers but rather her blessings. She returns Payal to the table before departing.

SHAKTI DECIDES TO PROPOSE PRATHA

He goes to Rishabh and threatens to kill his daughter since she is preventing him from seeing Pratha. Rishabh cautions him and tells Pratha not to let him hurt their child and that he is not even allowed to touch his wife. He is thanked by Shakti for the suggestion. When Shakti arrives, he tells the professor to leave after the wedding. Everyone wonders, “Whose wedding?” Pratha receives a proposal from Shakti to be remarried. When Pratha hears the baby sobbing, she rushes to comfort it. Shakti tells Pratha that tomorrow is going to be their marriage.

SHAKTI THREATENS TO KILL PRATHA AND BABY

Later, Shakti comes home while performing the Dhol. If Pratha loves him, he asks her. She is urged to think of him as the one who adores her fervently. Pratha informs her that she senses a presence. Rishabh regrets not being able to save his daughter and wife. Shakti informs Rishabh that he will soon get married to Pratha. Rishabh requests a hug from him to get the key. Rishabh threatens to murder Shakti if hurts his wife or daughter, following which Shakti beats him. Shakti threatens to kill Pratha and the child if anything goes against him.

When Rishabh hugs him, he uses the key he stole from Shakti to unlock himself. Rishabh rings the doorbell. The door’s chains are taken off by Pratha’s daughter who arrives at the scene. Care brings the infant along. Rishabh leaves the space. The bride and groom are asked to stand for pheras by the pandit. When Shakti takes the child, he plans to hurt her. The little girl strikes his eye. His lens drops to the ground. Professor takes the baby and the bride and the groom continue their pheras.

RISHABH RETURNS AND STOPS THE MARRIAGE

Anya casts a suspicious glance towards Shakti. Pratha becomes aware of it and stops taking pheras. Shakti warns against stopping in the middle of pheras. Pratha showed him the lens and reveals she knows who he is. RISHABH ARRIVES and discloses Shakti’s truth to everyone.

SHAKTI RUNS AWAY WITH RISHBHA & PRATHA’S DAUGHTER

Shakti is his twin, and Rishabh explains to her how she took his place as he walked to the kitchen to get some water. Rishabh holds Shakti’s collar and rebukes him for looking at his love and hurting his child. Shakti takes away the little one from the professor and declares that she is the root of all issues before taking off with it.

Check out this space at India.com for more updates on Naagin 6!