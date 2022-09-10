Naagin 6, September 10, Written Episode: In today’s episode Pratha aka Tejasswi Prakash and Rishabh aka Simba Nagpal are all prepared to celebrate their daughter Anmol aka Amandeep Sidhu’s birthday. Anmol is eagerly waiting that her friend Rudra should call her on her birthday. Farishta reminds Pratha that as soon as his daughter turns 21, she will be Sheshnaagin just like her and Naageshwari Devi. Pratha calls Rishabh a possessive father while he wonders why doesn’t she look as old as per her age. Pratha’s daughter Prarthana, who is living as Professor Jeet’s daughter saves a child from a snake. Anmol is terrified after she sees a snake in her room. Rishabh doesn’t like Anmol’s friendship with Rudra. Professor discovers a new planned attack on India.Also Read - Hina Khan Shares Her Happiness After 'Amazing' Darshan At Lalbaugcha Raja- See Photos

Recap

Shakti stabs himself and jumps from the cliff declaring he will come for Pratha in his next life. Rishabh says if Shakti hadn’t chosen the wrong path this won’t have ever happened. Rajesh Pratap Singh aka Vishal Solanki’s aunt confesses that she killed his wife. She tells him that Pratha’s biggest enemy is still alive. Tara is back for revenge and tells Rajesh Pratap’s aunt that she did not kill Nageshwari for the Amrit Kalash but because she overheard the latter’s interaction with astrologer. Tara reveals that as per the prophecy Pratha’s daughter will be Sheshnaagin who will end the existence of demons and monsters from the world. 21 years later Pratha is at the market with a grown up Anmol. Suddenly, people are chased by a tiger. Anmol transforms into Naagin and beats up the Tiger. Pratha is shocked. Also Read - Tejasswi Prakash Vists Lalbaugcha Raja Sans Karan Kundrra, Naagin 6 Actress Looks Lovely In Yellow Ethnic Attire- See Pics & Video

PRATHA THINKS RISHABH IS A POSSESIVE FATHER

Pratha wakes in a shock as Anmol and Rishabh mock her. Pratha realizes that she had seen a bad dream in which Anmol transformed into a Naagin. As Pratha is excited about Anmol’s birthday, the latter tells her mother to hire an event manager instead. Rishabh jokingly says Pratha will organize herself as his importance in her life has been gone ever since their daughter came in their life. Pratha says she is happy that her daughter is with her, even though she comes for few days and stays away. As Anmol leaves the room, Rishabh tells her that Pratha is obsessed with her. Pratha later teases Rishabh that he is a possessive father as he is always spying on Anmol whenever her friends call her. Also Read - Tejasswi Prakash Sets Internet Ablaze Posing In A Black Thigh-High Slit Gown & High Heels- See Sultry Pics

CHECK OUT THIS VIDEO BY COLORS SHARED ON THEIR INSTAGRAM HANDLE:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

FARISHTA TELLS PRATHA THAT HER DAUGHTER WILL BECOME SHESHNAAGIN

As Anmol is celebrating her birthday with her family she remembers that she left her mobile phone in her room. As she goes inside her room, she is terrified to see a big snake and screams. Rishabh, Pratha and other family members rush to her room. Anmol tells her parents that she saw a snake. Rishabh and Pratha can’t see any snake and try to console their daughter. As Rishabh tries to calm down Anmol, Pratha goes outside to find out. Farishta appears to remind Pratha that her daughter is going to be 21. He tells her its time she transfers her Sheshnaagin powers to her daughter. Farishta reveals that Sheshnaag has taken Samadhi for 100 years and surrendered himself to the service of Lord Vishnu. He informs her that Takshak would be waiting for her to come and bless her daughter with all Sheshnaagin powers. Pratha fumes in rage and transforms into a Sheshnaagin. Farishta tells her this is her real form as a Naagin never ages.

PROFESSOR’S DAUGHTER IS PRATHA’S LOOKALIKE

Pratha tells Farishta she won’t let her daughter become Naagin and goes inside her house. Anmol asks Pratha wasn’t she scared of snakes as she went outside without any stick. Pratha talks to herself and says she is Sheshnaagina and all snakes bow down to her. Professor Jeet gets down the bus with his daughter Prarthna and both are unable to get an autorickshaw at late night. Professor takes out a bun and lights up a candle over it to celebrate his daughter Prarthna’s birthday. Suddenly, a boy falls on the road and is about to be bitten by a snake. Prarthna rushes to his rescue and confronts the snake. The snake bows down to her and goes away. It is revealed that Prarthna is Pratha’s lookalike. Jeet asks Prarthna if she is fine. She stammers and tells him that she is alright.

ANMOL IS IN LOVE WITH RUDRA

Pratha receives Anmol’s friend’s call on her phone who wants to wish her and hands it over to her daughter. Anmol asks her why did she call on her mother’s phone. Pratha tells Anmol that she hasn’t been picking up anyone’s call while Rishabh observes sitting on a sofa. Anmol confesses she hates Rudra as he hasn’t wished her yet. She is also worried that he hasn’t yet proposed her. Pratha tells her that he will propose her soon. Rishabh later tells Pratha that Rudra is not going to propose so he has his gun ready. Pratha explains to him that both love each other. Rishabh then asks Pratha why doesn’t she get wrinkles and how does she always catch him having laddoos. Pratha tells him he is getting romantic at a time his daughter is about to get proposed.

PROFESSOR DISCOVERS AN ATTACK ON INDIA

Prarthna sweeps the floor in Professor’s house and later the father-daughter duo have a chat while sitting on the sofa. Pararthna stammers and says this is the best city for her where she can start her won news channel. She says she will only show the truth in her news channel. Professor tells her that she can also keep him in her channel. Prarthna recalls how the snake bowed to her. Professor warns her not to risk her life again. As professor takes his bag inside his room Prarthna is about to pick it. She tells him that she remembers she is not allowed to touch his bag or enter his room. Professor goes inside his room and discovers a new enemy is plotting to harm the country. He figures out that first death happened 20 days ago and third death happened five days ago, so the next death will be today.

PRATHA’S DAUGHTER SAVES A BOY

Prarthna knocks the door and stands with aarti and prasad. She complains that because of him she has to roam at an unknown city on her own. He promises to take her outside. As Anmol is getting restless at her party waiting for Rudra, Rishabh tells her that he won’t come. At the market Jeet sees Prarthna buying cheaper gifts as she couldn’t give her a lavish life. He buys her a pen and gifts as her birthday gift. She says there can’t be a better gift then this. Suddenly, there is a locust attack on the street and there is chaos. An unknown man gets out from his car to save a child who falls on the road. Before he could reach Prarthna saves the child by stopping the car that is about to hit him. Professor is shocked to see his daughter stopping the car with just one hand.

WHAT TO EXPECT FROM UPCOMING EPISODE

In the next episode Takshak persuades Pratha to perform Sheshnaagin’s duty. Pratha transforms into Sheshnaagin and beats up everyone at Nagmahal as she declares she won’t let her daughter become a Naagin.

