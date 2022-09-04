Naagin 6, September 4, Written Episode: In today’s episode Pratha aka Tejasswi Prakash chases Shakti as he tries to run away with his daughter. Rajesh Pratap Singh aka Vishal Solanki’s aunt has a deep-dark secret. The real truth about Rajesh Pratap’s wife’s murder is revealed. Pratha learns from Farishta that the story told to her about her Nani Sheshnaagin Nageshwari Devi is untrue. Pratha decides to find out the real truth about her Nani’s death. Pratha prays to Lord Shiva that Anmol shouldn’t become a Naagin. Pratha’s biggest enemy is still alive and keeping a close-watch on her.Also Read - Naagin 6, September 03, Written Episode: Rishabh Stops Pratha's Marriage, Shakti Runs Away With The Baby

RECAP

Pratha beats up the lady who tries to run away with the babies by transforming into Shehsnaagin. Shakti aka Simba Nagpal is amazed to see Pratha’s Sheshnaagin avatar. Before Pratha can ask the lady about who sent her, Shakti throws her from the mountain cliff. Shakti tells Rishabh he will marry Pratha and kill his daughter as she is coming in between him and Pratha. Rishabh tells Shakti he will kill him if he tries to even get close to his daughter or Pratha. Shakti beats Rishabh but the latter manages to get the keys from Shakti’s pocket. As Shakti and Pratha are taking pheras Shakti’s contact lens falls down and his blue eyes are revealed. Pratha stops and asks him who is he. Rishabh arrives and tells everyone that he is Shakti. He reveals that on the day the fire broke, Shakti had hit him with a rod and tried to take his place. Shakti snatches Anmol from Professor and runs away with her. Also Read - Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Karan Kundrra And Tejasswi Prakash Celebrate Bappa's Festival Together, TejRan Fans Say 'God Bless You Two' - See Pics

SHAKTI STABS RISHABH

Pratha, Rishabh and Professor Jeet chase Shakti as he runs away with Anmol. Pratha and Rishabh reach the mountain cliff as Shakti threatens to throw Anmol from there. Rishabh beats up Shakti and is about to kill him with a dagger but stops. He asks Shakti to leave as she cannot kill him since they are brothers. Shakti gets up and stabs Rishabh with the dagger. Rishabh gets unconscious and faints. Pratha is enraged and turns into Sheshnaagin. She beats up Shakti and then turns back to Pratha. She tries to wake up Rishabh and the latter slowly gains consciousness. Shakti picks up the dagger and stabs himself. He then tries to jump from the cliff but Rishabh tries to stop him. Shakti pushes Rishabh away and falls down from the cliff. Rishabh is shocked to see Shakti falling down. Rishabh says if Shakti hadn’t chosen the wrong path this won’t have ever happened.

PRATHA’S BIGGEST ENEMY IS STILL ALIVE

Pratha takes Anmol to Nagmahal and seeks Lord Shiva and Nani Nageshwari Devi’ blessings. Farishta appears and tells her that her Nani didn’t die due to saving the Amrit Kalash. When Pratha asks him the reason, he tells her to leave the past behind and start a new life. Pratha arrives at Gujral house with Anmol. Rishabh and Chanda Ma greet her with an Aarti. Rajesh Pratap’s aunt is about to leave from Gujral house but Pratha asks her to stay. After initial hesitance she agrees to stay. She then tells Pratha she is going to meet Rajesh in jail as he is her nephew. Rajesh’s aunt meets him in jail. He blames her for his situation. He says it was his aunt, not him who killed his wife. She laughs and confesses that she killed his wife. His aunt tells him that she is not here for the haveli or money but for Pratha. She reveals Mehek gave Pratha’s daughter to her and she placed it at Professor Jeet’s baby’s cradle. It is revealed that Professor Jeet’s baby died along with his wife. Rajesh learns from his aunt that Pratha’s biggest enemy is still alive.

TARA RETURNS FOR HER VENGEANCE

Pratha prays to Lord Ganesha along with her family at home and decides she will find out about her grandmother’s death. She goes to Nagmahal along with Anmol and asks Farishta about his grandmother’s death mystery. Farishta tells her since she has decided to lead a normal life, so she should leave the past behind. He predicts even his daughter will become a Sheshnaagin. Pratha prays to Lord Shiva to not let Anmol become Naagin. A snake appears and Anmol gets scared. Pratha thanks Lord Shiva for listening to her prayer. At a dark cave a lady dressed in tribal costume is praying to the devil. Rajesh Pratap’s aunt reaches there. The woman is none other than Tara aka Sudha Chandran. Tara reveals that she did not kill Nageshwari for the Amrit Kalash but because she overheard the latter’s interaction with astrologer. Tara reveals that as per the prophecy Pratha’s daughter will be Sheshnaagin who will end the existence of demons and monsters from the world.

PRATHA’S DAUGHTER FIGHTS TIGER

Tara tells that Professor Jeet’s daughter is actually Pratha’s daughter while Pratha’s daughter Anmol is not her biological child. 21 years later Pratha is accompanied by her young daughter Anmol at the vegetable market. Suddenly, a hailstorm appears and people start running and create chaos. A Tiger comes forward and is about to eat a lady but Anmol turns into Naagin and beats up the Tiger.

WHAT TO EXPECT FROM UPCOMING EPISODE

In the upcoming episode, Pratha gets strange nightmares. Pratha’s daughter, who is grown up as professor Jeet’s daughter is a lookalike of Pratha.

For more updates on Naagin 6, check out this space at India.com.