Naagin 6, July 9, Written Episode: Rajesh Pratap Singh aka approves Rehan's wedding with his sister Divya. Gujral family gets into the pre-wedding preparations. Rehan's past still haunts him as he can't get over Samaira's brutal murder he had devised along with Mehek aka Mahek Chahal and Shakti (Rishabh's evil twin brother) aka Simba Nagpal. Rishabh still gets feelings for Kiara aka Tejasswi Prakash remembering his romantic moments with Pratha. Urvashi aka Urvashi Dholakia and Mehek are looking forward to Rehan and Divya's wedding so that they can go ahead with the land deal and devise their plans against India along with Zhang.

Recap

Pratha vows to avenge betrayal from everyone including Rishabh, Mehek and others who were party in destroying her life. Kiara, Rajesh, Rishabh, Mehek, Divya, Rehan and Riya go on a hunting expedition where Sheshnaagin saves Rishabh from a wild boar. Zhang tells Uravshi and Mehek that he wants the land deal to be finalized soon so that he could give the land to his son. Rehan once again betrays his new girlfriend Riya by proposing to Divya. Rishabh gets mad at Rehan and warns him if this time anything wrong happens to Divya, he will thrash Rehan.

Rehan Sees Samaira’s Ghost

Rajesh Pratap Singh comes to the Gujral house along with Divya and Kiara and approves of Rehan’s wedding with his sister. Rishabh feeds sweets to everyone with his own hands including Kiara and once again gets nostalgic about the intimate moments with Pratha. Riya fumes at the whole scenario and leaves the scene. Kiara insists to stay at Gujral house along with Rajesh and Divya for her engagement with Rehaan the next evening. Rehaan dreams about Riya at night and says he cannot be with her. Rehan suddenly wakes up and sees Samaira drenched in a saree full of blood. Rehan tries to escape but sees Samaira everywhere. Rehan finds nowhere to go and accidently barges into Divya’s room only to apologize to her for some silly mistake he made. Pratha then appears when Rehan is gone and tells Divya she doesn’t need to worry about anything as Sheshnaagin wouldn’t let Rehaan cause her any harm.

Sheshnaagin is Hell Bent on Vengeance

Pratha walks through the Gujral house and sees Mehek’s picture framed with Rishabh. Pratha breaks the photo and decalres she won’t spare anybody who has betrayed her. Mehek sees Kiara walking alone in her night suit and asks her to come for a walk in the garden. Kiara asks Mehek you always used to say that your sister looks like me but nobody could be as beautiful as me. Mehek gets annoyed and turns into Naagin trying to force Kiara to speak the truth. Pratha transforms into Sheshnaagin and after a massive fight almost kills Mehek only to realize she was imagining the same. Pratha speaks to herself that she will kill Mehek and seek vengeance in a way that would be worse than anyone’s imagination. Mehek tries to know about Kiara’s decision on the land deal but the latter says she is now going to sleep and signs off.

Pratha And Rishabh Get Closer

Pratha enters the secret room out of curiosity where Shakti sees her and develops desire for her. Shakti now wants to make love to Pratha instead of Mehek. Pratha comes out of the room and loses her balance but is saved by Rishabh. Rishabh tells her even he hasn’t gone to the room as nobody goes there. Rishabh asks her if she opened the door, to which Kiara replies she didn’t. Kiara asks him why is the room so dirty. Rishabh tells her that such old belongings are preserved for younger generation. Kiara says these days nobody likes old things, everyone opts for new ones. Rishabh looks at her intimately and tells her he loves old things. Pratha and Rishabh once again feel some chemistry. Kiara once again loses her balance and is again held by Rishabh who tells her not to come to the place again. Kiara goes out of the room.

Urvashi And Mehek Worried About Land Deal

Zhang calls up Urvashi to remind about the land deal which would be registered in his son’s name once he returns from London. Urvashi asks about the same to Mehek but the latter tells her that Kiara is a clever girl as she just changed the topic. Rehan tells Vihaan that he believes if you are fed up of your wife in two days, get divorced and tie the knot with someone else. Vihaan tells him to speak softly as Divya might hear it. Rehan tells him not to worry as women are always smitten by his charm. Vihaan requests Rehan to give him the money once he gets married to Divya as he is under huge debt and the people he owes the money are the same who helped in hiding Siya’s dead body after her murder. Rehan assures him not to worry.

Rehan Fights With Vihaan

Divya is confused on which outfit to wear when Rehan enters her room and tells her that she is looking great in what she is wearing. Suddenly, Vihaan enters and suggests her to wear another outfit, to which she agrees. Rehan is disturbed and enraged by Divya choosing the dress suggested by Vihaan. Pratha notices the impact on Rehan’s behaviour. Vihaan asks Rehan when will he give him the money he owes to the goons. Rehan tells him not to irritate him so much and if he is so bothered than why did he put his money on betting at the first place. Vihaan is surprised by Rehan’s comment and asks him the reason. Rehan warns Vihaan to stay away from his soon-to-be wife. Rehan and Vihaan get into a physical brawl but are interrupted by Mehek. Mehek tells both of them that the wedding is very important and everyone needs to concentrate on the same, since the marriage is happening with a big well known family.

What to Expect From Upcoming Episode

In the upcoming episode Sheshnaagin is about to kill Rishabh while Shakti is day dreaming about Pratha.

For more updates on Naagin 6, check out this space at India.com.