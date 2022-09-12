Tejasswi Prakash Body Shamed in School: Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash is one of the popular actors in the TV industry. She is currently playing the lead in Ekta Kapoor’s fictional show ‘Naagin 6.’ The actor who has been a part of the industry for quite some time had her share of struggles. In a recent interview with iDiva, Tejasswi opened up about her school days and she was body shamed for being extremely thin.Also Read - Naagin 6, September 11, Written Episode: Sheshnaagin Goes to Naagmahal, Prarthna Turns Into Naagin

Tejasswi Prakash said, “I used to be extremely skinny in school. Like people used to call me a hanger. I was extra skinny. So when we used to play on our school’s playground then people used to tell me – Hey 5 Rupay ka coin apni pocket mei dal, varna udd jayegi.” Also Read - Naagin 6, September 10, Written Episode: Pratha's Daughter is Her Lookalike, Professor Discovers Enemy Attack

Tejasswi also discussed how she handles being vulnerable, saying that she calls the people she loves and confesses her struggles and insecurities because, in her opinion, acknowledging the problem is the first step toward solving it. Also Read - Hina Khan Shares Her Happiness After 'Amazing' Darshan At Lalbaugcha Raja- See Photos

On the personal front, Tejasswi Prakash is in a very happy space with her actor boyfriend Karan Kundrra. The two started their journey on Bigg Boss 15 and fell in love on the show. The couple is often spotted hanging with each other’s family. Several media reports claim the duo has secretly officiated their relationship with a Roka ceremony.

