Tejasswi Prakash Plants a Kiss on Karan Kundrra's Cheek: Actors and popular TV couple Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are head over heels in love with each other. The couple that met on the reality TV show Bigg Boss 15 often makes waves. The two often win over the internet with their adorable PDA. Karan and Tejasswi never fail to take time out for each other despite their busy schedule and this latest video is proof. Kara Kundrra visited his ladylove on the sets of the TV show Naagin 6 and their mushy videos are going viral.

In the first video, Karan reveals the red lipstick stain on his cheek that appeared when Tejasswi kissed him. He then went on to say,"Baaki sab toh thik hai lekin yeh kya h. Yeh set par bait ke." Following this, he pans the camera to a person from the crew and says,"Sir yeh dekh lo aapke set par yeh sab hora hai." Tejasswi then quickly defends herself and says,"Usne zabardasti meri shakal pakdi and khudko kiss kiya."

In the second video that Karan posted, Tejasswi can be seen sitting on his lap as the actor makes fun of her dress. He says, "Iski dress ki jitni bhi chamki hai ye mere kapdo pe kyu hai." In the midst of Tejasswi's naive denial, Karan holds her securely and kisses her cheeks sweetly while saying, "Ab mera lipstick tere cheek pe lag gaya."

Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash Get Goofy on Naagin 6 Sets:

Fans showered immense love on the video shared by TejRan’s fan page on Twitter. They thanked Sunny aka Karan Kundrra for sharing this video on his Instagram stories. One of the users wrote, “Waiting for the day when they broadcast their honeymoon now.” Another user wrote, “How comfortably she is sitting on her fav chair.”

On the professional front, Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra have teamed up for the romantic music video ‘Baarish Aayi Hain,’ which is focused on the monsoon theme. The song that has already created hype on social media will release on July 14, 2022.

