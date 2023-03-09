Home

Tejasswi Prakash Reveals Marriage Plans Amid Break-up Rumours With Karan Kundrra: ‘I’m in Love’

Tejasswi Prakash recently revealed her marriage plans amid ongoing break-up rumours with boyfriend Karan Kundrra.

Tejasswi Prakash Reveals Marriage Plans Amid Break-up Rumours: TejRan fans have reasons to rejoice once again. Tejasswi Prakash recently revealed about her marriage plans in a recent candid interview. Earlier the rumours were rife about Tejasswi and Karan heading for a split. It all started with the latter sharing a cryptic post on social media. Previously, Tejasswi had also spoken about taking permission from him about doing a project. In no time gossip mongers, entertainment portals and tabloids and netizens went bonkers about the rumours. The alleged break-up reports came as a huge shocker to Tejasswi and Karan’s fans and followers.

CHECK OUT KARAN KUNDRRA’S VIRAL TWEET:

na teri shaan kam hoti..

na rutba ghata hota..

jo ghamand mein kaha..

wahi hass ke kaha hota… — Karan Kundrra (@kkundrra) March 7, 2023

TEJASSWI PRAKASH REVEALS HER WEDDING PLANS

Now, in an interaction with Times Now, Tejasswi slammed the reports. She even spoke about her wedding plans and how she is superstitious when it comes to her personal life. Tejasswi stated that ” I am in love. I am a little superstitious. I feel the more I talk about it, the more people tend to take the jinx off the beautiful things in your life. So, getting married is a very important thing in my life. I don’t think I would like to talk about it until it actually happens.”

Tejasswi is the winner of Bigg Boss Season 15 and also plays the titular role in Naagin 6. She met Karan on Bigg Boss sets and after the show, the duo started dating. Karan played the jailer in the reality show Lock Upp hosted by Kangana Ranaut. He was also the anchor in the dance reality show Dance Deewane Juniors judged by Neetu Singh, Nora Fatehi and Marzi Pestonji. Karan also played a crucial role in Alankrita Shrivastava’s Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare.

