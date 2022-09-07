Tejasswi Prakash Hot Pics: Bigg Boss 15 winner and the current ‘Naagin’ of small screen Tejasswi Prakash‘s recent pics have set the internet on fire. The actress shared a series of photos from her latest shoot in a black and golden one-shoulder dress with a thigh-high slit and oh boy! The diva is just too hot to handle in the sizzling pictures. Tejasswi struck several poses in her gorgeous gown, while she kept her hairdo chic, the actress raised the glam quotient with stunning makeup. Sharing the photos, Tejasswi captioned the post as: taking the stairs upwards at my own pace.Also Read - Karan Kundrra Tejasswi Prakash Look Sizzling as Ever in Colour-Coordinated Outfit, TejRan Fans Say 'Ishq Ibaadat'

Tejasswi Prakash Poses Like A True Blue Diva

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tejasswi Prakash (@tejasswiprakash)



Soon as she shared these breathtaking pictures, it went viral within no time, owing to her beauty and fashion sense and her fans and followers took to the comments section to praise her beauty.

A fan commented, “Kundrra is a lucky man.. he has the most gorgeous gf in the world”. Another fan commented “how do you look good all day every day Tejasswi ”.

On a related note, Tejasswi is currently basking in the success of her back to back hit shows, she is dating actor Karan Kundrra, whom she met inside Bigg Boss 15 house and the duo have been inseparable since them. The couple’s fans lovingly call them ‘TejRan’.

Meanwhile, Tejasswi made headlines last week after she made heads turn in a gorgeous black ball gown on the red carpet of Filmfare 2022.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tejasswi Prakash (@tejasswiprakash)



On the work front, the actress is currently seen in lead role of Pratha in Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 6.

Reportedly, Tejasswi will also be seen in a Marathi movie ‘Man Kasturi Re’ opposite Marathi actor Abhinay Berde.