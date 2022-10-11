Karan Kundrra Birthday: Actor Karan Kundrra turned a year old today and wishes are pouring in from all around social media. The former Bigg Boss contestant celebrated his 38th birthday and pictures from his bash have taken over the internet. Amidst the wishes and viral pictures surfacing on the internet, the birthday boy’s ladylove and actor Tejasswi Prakash wished him with a sweet note. Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash, who met and fall in love inside the Bigg Boss house, have been inseparable for over a year now.Also Read - TejRan Fans Laud Tejasswi Prakash as She Refuses to Comment on Bigg Boss 16: 'You Are a Rockstar'

Tejasswi Prakash dropped pictures from her beau Karan Kundrra’s birthday bash along with a romantic note that read, “Happy birthday my love,my happiness,my strength, my weakness, my heart, my breath, my peace, my mess, my home, my world, my one and my only ❤️ sunny @kkundrra.” Also Read - Naagin 6, October 1, Written Episode: Sheshnaagin Meets Takshak, Jeet Tells Prathna She is a Naagin

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash made heads turn as they twinned in all-black attire.

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash made heads turn as they twinned in all-black attire. In the first picture, the couple candidly posed against the backdrop of a dazzling happy birthday note. Naagin 6 actor can be seen sitting on her beau’s lap as the duo cut the cake, and well Tejran fans are screaming. Tejasswi and Karan hold close to each other as the birthday boy plants a sweet kiss on his ladylove’s cheek in another photo.

TejRan fans flooded the comment section with immense love and admiration. They dropped heart and fire emojis for Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash’s pictures. One of the users wrote, “No no I am not crying.” Another user wrote, “You r the best gf teju, the best daughter and the best sister.. i wish you both all the happiness in the world.” Tejran fans were so emotional with the post and wrote, “Thu Thu Thu,” along with heart and evil eye emojis.

WATCH KARAN KUNDRRA-TEJASSWI PRAKASH’S VIRAL VIDEOS

Happy Birthday, Karan Kundrra!