Tejasswi Prakash Drops Mushy Pic With Karan Kundrra: Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra never disappoint their fans and are always spot-on with their social media updates. The power couple nicknamed as TejRan once again treated netizens with a mushy picture on her Instagram handle. Tejasswi and Karan are the two most talked about celebs from the television industry whose wedding speculations make hot topic for the rumour mills time and again. TejRan have been exclusive about their relationship ever since they started dating post Bigg Boss Season 15. The couple are papped together most often during dinner dates and other events. As Tejasswi posted a series of pictures on her Instagram handle, the one with beau Karan Kundrra was a visual treat for Tejasswians and Karan Kundrra Squad.Also Read - Tejasswi Prakash Opens Up About Her Struggles, Recalls Being Body-Shamed in School

CHECK OUT TEJASSWI PRAKASH’S INSTAGRAM POST:

TEJRAN’S HOT CHEMISTRY HAILED BY NETIZENS

The Naagin 6 actor captioned her post as “It’s impossible for one not to jump into another’s frame and afford being away…Unapologetically US @kkundrra.” While Tejasswi donned a Co-Ord set, Karan wore a white shirt and pair of pants. He added a patterned blazer to finish off his look. Actor Amruta Khanvilkar complemented Tejasswi and commented, “Kiti hot ga baiii.” A fan commented “I’ve heard about seven wonders of the world and the 8th just showed up!! ❤️🌹.” Another netizen wrote, “😍Picturessssss.” Also Read - Naagin 6, September 10, Written Episode: Pratha's Daughter is Her Lookalike, Professor Discovers Enemy Attack

Tejasswi is currently playing a dual-role in Naagin 6. Karan was a host in Dance Deewane Juniors and also played the jailer in the reality show Lock-Upp hosted by Kangana Ranaut.

