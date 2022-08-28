TejRan Teased by Paps Over Viral Elevator Kiss: TejRan fans are all hearts on Sunday as what could be a better day than rejoicing over the cute romance. Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra once again sealed their love with a kiss that is breaking the internet. Earlier the couple were seen puckering in a video from a party which was shared by one of their friends on social media. Tejasswi and Karan were goofing around at the elevator during an event when they went for the much awaited PDA moment. As Tejasswi was going downstairs, Karan was heading upwards in the elevator while the duo shared a sweet peck for few seconds. In no time the romantic video went viral as TejRan fans and Teja troops went gaga over the couple’s brief intimacy.Also Read - Karan Kundrra Tejasswi Prakash Share a Soft Kiss on Moving Elevator, TejRan Fans Cannot Keep Calm - Watch Viral Video

CHECK OUT VIRAL BHAYANI’S INSTAGRAM VIDEO OF TEJRAN TEASED BY PAPS:

TEJASSWI PRAKASH BLUSHES WHEN PAPS ASK ABOUT VIRAL KISS

Tejasswi is usually shy when it comes to PDA, so fans loved her unabashed and upfront expression of love publicly. Now, heading back home at the airport the couple was teased by paparazzi over the sweet and ‘awwdorable’ kiss. Tejasswi blushed and covered her face with a mask. While Karan gave a funny reply and said, “Pata nahi humari maaye kaise react karengi (Don’t know how our mothers are going to react).” Also Read - Naagin 6, August 21, Written Episode: Sheshnaagin Kills Yeti Again, Rishabh Reunites With Pratha

Tejasswi and Karan started dating after they met each other on the sets of Bigg Boss 15. Tejasswi became the winner of the show and bagged a lead role in Naagin 6. Karan played the jailer in the reality show Lock Upp hosted by Kangana Ranaut. He was also the anchor in the dance-based reality show Dance Deewane Juniors.

