Tejasswi Prakash At Lalbaugcha Raja: The 10-day long festival of Ganesh Chaturthi will come to an end on September 9 and several tinsel town celebrities visited Mumbai’s Lalbaugcha Raja to seek blessings from bappa. From Ajay Devgn Kajol to Ekta Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna a lot of celebs from B-town took bappa’s blessings at Lalbaugh. On Wednesday, Naagin 6 fame TV actress Tejasswi Prakash visited Lalbaug for Bappa’s darshan. The actress donned a printed yellow salwar-kameez for the occasion and looked lovely as always. Interestingly, Tejasswi visited the famous Lalbaugcha Raja pandal sans beau Karan Kundra. Also Read - Tejasswi Prakash Sets Internet Ablaze Posing In A Black Thigh-High Slit Gown & High Heels- See Sultry Pics

The actress greeted several fans outside the pandal and sought blessings from lord Ganesha, she was also seen posing with few lady constables who were present at the venue to provide security. The video Naagin 6 actress’ visit to Lalbaugcha Raja went viral on social media.

Tejasswi Prakash Vists Lalbaugcha Raja

After a two-year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic, devotees were allowed to visit the Lalbaugcha Raja this year. Lalbaugcha Raja is one of the oldest pandals in Mumbai and is become part of city lore. Lakhs of devotees visit it every day during the 10-day festival.

On the work front, Tejasswi is currently seen playing the lead role in Naagin 6. The show also stars Simba Nagpal, Sudha Chandran, Urvashi Dholakia, Mahekk Chahal and others in key roles.