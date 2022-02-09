Tejasswi Prakash, the winner of Bigg Boss 15 is all over the social media ever since she bagged BB 15 trophy and a cash prize of Rs 40,000. Her stint in the reality game show has got her fame, popularity, and a lot more. Her journey has been a roller coaster ride. From fights with Shamita Shetty to being in a relationship with Karan Kundrra, the Swaragini actor played well and emerged as the winner. After coming out of the house, Tejasswi spoke to India.com exclusively and opened up on various topics including her bond with Shamita Shetty and will she ever gel with her in future?Also Read - Naagin 6: Maheck Chahal Plays 'Indian Wonder Woman', Says 'we Are Not Making a Joke'

Tejasswi Prakash was asked on her fights with Bigg Boss 15 co-contestant Shamita Shetty. Will we see you both bonding together? Will you meet Shamita outside and start from fresh? Reacting to this, Teja said, “We meet people in life who’s energies don’t match ours and that’s completely fine. Regarding bonding or meeting, the step and the feeling has to come from both sides and not one. Remember ‘taali doh haath se bajti hai’.” Also Read - EXCLUSIVE: Shamita Shetty Reveals What She Eats In A Day To Maintain Her Fit Body At An Age Of 43, Her Diet And Fitness Secrets Revealed; Watch

Tejasswi Prakash shared her life after Bigg Boss 15. After spending 4 months in the BB 15 house, she revealed, “Life has been fabulous….honestly I am still dazed, I am trying to catch up with everything that has happened in the last four months. However, it’s not easy because I have had no time off and have been shooting literally from the next day. I love the love I am getting from everyone and that is really making the win all the more special!” Also Read - EXCLUSIVE: Shamita Shetty On Her Journey In Bigg Boss 15, Her Stint With Tejasswi And Her Reaction On Not Being In Top 3 List

Tejasswi Prakash thanked her fans who made her win Bigg Boss 15. “Thank you so much for truly supporting me, voting for me, for all that you guys have done. I’m honestly speechless looking at all that they have done for me”, she concluded.

On the day of grand finale, Tejasswi was announced as Naagin 6 lead and after that she didn’t get time as on the next day, she had to shoot for Naagin series.

We wish her all the best for Naagin 6!