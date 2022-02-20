Ever since the sixth season of popular television series Naagin premiered, fans have loved the on-screen chemistry of Rishabh and Pratha – played by Bigg Boss 15 contestants Simba Nagpal and Tejasswi Prakash. However, the third episode of the hit show didn’t fare well with fans. Several netizens took to Twitter on Saturday and expressed their displeasure with Tejasswi not being given enough screen time. ‘Teja has been working since weeks and these guys are not even showing her,’ wrote a fan. Check out some of the reactions below:Also Read - Naagin 6 Episode 4 Written Update: Rishabh Refuses To Get Married, Sarvasresth Naagin Attacks Him

Teja has been working since weeks and these guys are not even showing her wtfff #TejRan #TejasswiPrakash #Naagin6 — Veronica (@veronica_sayz) February 19, 2022

Simba Nagpal And Tejasswi Prakash Share Cute Pictures From Naagin 6 Set, Send #PraRish Fans Into A Tizzy

Some Twitter users were of the opinion that Mahek Chahal's character got the majority of the screen time because of which Tejasswi's scenes were cut. While others felt that Pratha's character will get more scenes once her Naagin avatar is revealed. Here's what Tejasswi's fans, also called #TejaTroops, said:

My Pratha isn’t getting much screen space . Is it like this every time ? And will get it after her naagin avatar is revealed ? #Pratha #Naagin6 #TejasswiPrakash #TejRan — tweetyqueeen28 (@tweetyqueeen28) February 19, 2022

Iss baar saare badle yeh mehak hi legi kya ? Teju ko bhi niptaaney doh 50-60 ko#TejRan #Naagin6 #TejasswiPrakash — // . (@TejuKaDevar) February 19, 2022



That’s not all! Several fans of Rishabh and Pratha started shipping the two and demanded more scenes of the couple. ‘We need more #PraRish scenes!’ wrote one fan. Check out some of the reactions below:

