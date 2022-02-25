Supernatural show Naagin 6 is being loved by fans all around the country. Rishabh (played by Simba Nagpal) and Pratha (played by Tejasswi Prakash) have set the screen on fire with their sizzling chemistry. The fans now call them #PraRish and have been demanding more screen space for the couple. From what it looks like – Naagin 6 is doing well in terms of TRPs as well.Also Read - Naagin 6 Episode 4 Written Update: Rishabh Refuses To Get Married, Sarvasresth Naagin Attacks Him

The producer of the show and TV Czarina Ekta Kapoor took to her Instagram stories to share Naagin 6 is doing extremely well in terms of online TRPs. 'I don't know how many people know this but Naagin 6 has probably been one of the best launch in the last year. We are at a 2.1 rating,' Kapoor said. Watch her reaction below:

Renowned film and television critic Salil Kumar Anand took to social media to share the TRPs of Colors TV shows in which Naagin 6 took the second spot with a 2.1 rating, just 0.1 short of the top spot which was taken by Udaariyaan. Closely following Naagin 6 was Choti Sarrdarrni. Check out the complete list below:

Naagin 6 is the sixth show of the supernatural franchise. The show also stars Urvashi Dholakia, Sudha Chandran, Ashish Trivedi and Mahek Chahal as the Aadi Naagin. What are your thoughts on the massive success of Naagin 6? Sound off in the comments below.