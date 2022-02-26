Bigg Boss 15 contestants Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash’s sizzling chemistry has become the talk of the town. The two are often spotted hanging out together in Mumbai by the shutterbugs. Karan and Tejasswi (or TejRan, as their fans call them) earned massive popularity during their stint in Bigg Boss 15. Now that they are out of the Bigg Boss house, Teja and Karan are all set to star in a music video together, Yes, you heard it right!Also Read - Tejasswi Prakash's Naagin 6 Reigns On Top Of TRP Charts, Ekta Kapoor Thanks Fans

Karan Kundrra took to his Instagram account today to share the poster of his upcoming music video with Tejasswi titled Rula Deti Hai. Both Karan and Tejasswi can be seen sitting beside each other and look madly in love. While Karan can be seen wearing a blue shirt, Tejasswi looks stunning in a strappy golden dress. Check out the poster below:

As soon as the poster of the music video was released, TejRan fans flooded the comment section of Instagram with words of appreciation for the couple. One fan wrote, '#tejran can't wait 😍😍😍😍😢😢😢😢 dil mein dhak dhak horaha hai😍😢😢' Another fan wrote, 'Tejaaaaaa loookkkssss amazinggggggggg.' The music video is all set to premiere on the YouTube channel of Desi Music Factory on March 3.

Are you excited to see TejRan together? Sound off in the comments below.