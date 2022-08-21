Naagin 6: Naagin 6 fans are already overjoyed with the new twists and turns in the fantasy drama series starring Tejasswi Prakash and Simba Nagpal. TejRan fans and Teja troops on social media are leaving no stones unturned to create the hype around Naagin 6 episodes. Tajasswi’s admirers have nicknamed themselves with innovative names in order to bring more engagement for the actor and her daily soap. Naagin 6 producer Ekta Kapoor shared an Instagram video where she introduced Tejasswi in a new avatar as part of her double role in the series. Ekta mentioned Tejasswi as a “vivacious actor who is India’s sweetheart @tejasswiprakash,” in her post caption.” In the viral video a salwar-suit clad Tejasswi is seen donning a silver necklace, earrings, ear cuffs and a nose ring. The actor’s new look was designed by Ekta’s clothing brand.Also Read - Naagin 6, August 20, Written Episode: Rishabh is Alive, Sheshnaagin Fights India's Enemies

Check out Ekta Kapoor’s Instagram post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by EktaaRkapoor (@ektarkapoor)

Ekta Kapoor Reveals Naagin 6 Leap Forward

Ekta Kapoor Reveals Naagin 6 Leap Forward

Ekta reveals in her post caption that Tejasswi is all set to play Pratha aka Tejasswi Prakash and Rishabh Gujral aka Simba Nagpal in the leap forward series. She wrote, "Shesh nagin now is her daughter too in the impending leap!!!!" Netizens were super excited about the news and reacted to the same on Instagram and Twitter. A fan wrote, "Wow!!! All the best Teju❤️#TejasswiPrakash." Another fan commented, "Omggg Excited #tejasswiprakash."A netizen also wrote, "#TejasswiPrakash ."

Check out the twitter reactions:

She’s the most cutest and adorable girl I stan …Not only India’s Sweetheart but my girl crush ❤️✨#TejasswiPrakash #TejaTroops @itsmetejasswi pic.twitter.com/z3wk3iafbK — $@! (@itsmesakthi_) August 21, 2022

