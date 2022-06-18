Karan Kundrra Hits Back at Trolls: Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash hve become the hottest off-screen jodi of the television industry ever since their Bigg Boss 15 stint which paved way for their real life romance. Karan is on top of his game as he’s hosting Dance Deewane Juniors after his successful act as jailor in Lock Upp hosted by actor Kangana Ranaut. Tejasswi on the other hand has been receiving accolades by her fans as she plays the main protagonist in Naagin 6. TejRan, the nickname for the power couple given by netizens have become quite a rage with their loved up Instagram posts. Karan and Tejasswi recently became soft targets of online trolls who called the duo’s PDA moments as ‘fake.’ Karan responded to the same and called out such people as frustrated souls.Also Read - Karan Kundrra -Tejasswi Prakash Can’t Help But Shy When Paps Tease Them, Watch Viral Video

Check out this post shared by Karan Kundrra on his Instagram handle:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Kundrra (@kkundrra)

TejRan Trolled Over Their PDA

Karan and Tejasswi have become a darling of the paparazzi, thanks to their shot to fame with Bigg Boss 15 and netizens trending TejRan on various social media platforms. Tejran never shies away from their PDA in front of the shutterbugs or at social events. Tejasswi and Karan, both mostly agree to pose for selfies with their fans even during their dinner dates. Karan and Tejasswi's recent pictures and videos where the couple indulged in cute romantic moments didn't went down too well with a certain section of netizens who mercilessly bashed TejRan.

Karan Responds to Faceless Trolls

Karan finally broke his silence on him and Tejasswi being trolled by faceless online trolls. Karan stated that he is unaffected and least bothered about someone who is sitting in a corner of a planet with a smartphone and a Twitter account according to a Bollywoof Life report. Karan told, “There is some frustrated soul who’s facing issues in their life or feeling jealous about others’ happiness and wants to vent out.” Karan also opined that the trolls would have no means to reach out to the celebs in case Twitter is taken away from them. The actor said that trolls don’t bother to him as the people who love him are the ones he really cares about.



