Karan Kundrra Says Tejasswi Got Emotional in Baarish Aayi Hai: Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash recently treated their fans with their romantic song Baarish Aayi Hai which is being hailed by TejRan fans. Teja Troops and Karan Kundrra Squad, Tejasswi and Karan's loyal netizen fan base respectively are loving the romantic track. Baarish Aayi Hai is about two lovers who crave for time with each other, something TejRan themselves identify with. Tejasswi said in one of her interviews, "We always crave for time together, and like in the song it said like 2 days and 6 months, it really does feel like that. There are so many times when he just calls me in the night, and I have like a night shift." The song has created much hype due to the fact that a real-life couple is featuring in it.

Tejasswi Says Karan Craves For Her

Tejasswi while interacting with Pinkvilla also stated, "So night's like a time we spend together, if it's a 9 to 9 (shift), then he feels nice if I have come back home, and we are going to have dinner, and we are going to go to sleep. But lately, it's been like rehearsals, performances, the shoots, and everything. He always keeps telling me, 'This feels like a long distance relationship, and I have always told you I hate long distance relationships, and this one feels like it. This is not done, you have to be with me, you have to be around me'. So I love how he craves for time with me."

Tejasswi Gets Emotional During Church Wedding

Tejasswi also confessed that while filming a church wedding sequence for the song she got emotional. Karan mentioned, "So we were actually shooting for Baarish Aayi Hai at this Church. And you know there was this entire sequence where she is dressed as the bride, and I am the groom. I am singing for her, I am actually going down on my knee giving her flowers and everything, and I said 'Listen sweety, it's going to be better. Don't worry. The real thing is going to be better'."

While Karan is busy hosting Dance Deewane Juniors, Tejasswi is currently shooting for Naagin 6.

