Tejasswi Prakash-Karan Kundrra Look Dreamy in Baarish Poster: Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra have given all reasons for the TejRan Fam to rejoice as the celeb couple’s music video Baarish Aayi Hai‘s official poster has been released. Karan and Tejasswi shared the same on their Instagram handles as well. TejRan fans are in awe of the tv couple and have showered a lot of love and appreciation on their social media videos and pictures. Karan and Tejasswi’s party pictures or late night dinner dates snapped by the paparazzi are often shared by TejRan fans on the social media handles. Netizens on twitter have gone berserk ever since the Baarish Aayi Hai poster has gone viral on social media. A die-hard fan tweeted, “Cnt wait..Bappa plz be with us..apna aashirwad bnaye rkhna in dono pe aur aane vale mv pe bhi..EVIL EYES OFF TEJRAN.”Also Read - Karan Kundrra Calls Tejasswi Prakash's Jacket 'Carpet,' TejRan Fans React: 'Aaj Pakka Maar Padegi'

Check out the TejRan fan reactions on Twitter:

❤❤❤#BaarishAayiHai 🌧🌩❤☔🧿#TejRan x SHREYA x STEBIN ❤🧿

Cnt wait.. 🤞🤞⛈☔🌩🌧

Bappa plz be with us..apna aashirwad bnaye rkhna in dono pe aur aane vale mv pe bhi..🕉🙏#TejRanFam #TejRan❤🧿

EVIL EYES OFF TEJRAN❤🧿 — Prachi (@PrachiS28230483) July 8, 2022

Also Read - Naagin 6, July 3, Written Episode: Sheshnaagin Saves Rishabh From Wild Boar, Mehek is Jealous of Kiara

Also Read - Naagin 6, July 2, Written Episode: Sheshnaagin Kills Lady Doctor, Urvashi Reveals Maha Asur is in Coma

finally poster is out and they look so cute and hot 🥳🥳🥵🥵 — Ishi ♥️♥️ (@ishikasadh5) July 8, 2022

Way too excited , release it already ❤️ pic.twitter.com/aQv03c10D1 — Saarah🌼🌼🌼 || HaanjiKKbaisedhu(anyproblem😏)|| (@DaisySaarah) July 8, 2022

Baarish Aayi Hai is composed by Javed Mohsin and Mohsin Sheikh and is sung by Stebin Ben and Shreya Ghoshal. The lyrics are penned by Kunaal Verma and the music video is directed by ADP. Baarish Aayi Hai featuring Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash releases on July 14, 2022.

Check out this post by Tejasswi shared on her Instagram handle:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tejasswi Prakash (@tejasswiprakash)

Tejasswi is currently busy with Naagin 6 while Karan is hosting the kids based dance reality show Dance Dewaane Juniors. Quite often TejRan’s soon-to-be wedding rumours set up the gossip mills.

For more updates on TejRan, check out this space at India.com.