Ranveer Singh Nude Photoshoot: Ranveer Singh’s nude photoshoot row that has become a wildfire and has become a topic of debate nationwide and beyond. Ranveer, against whom an FIR has been filed for hurting women’s sentiments by flaunting his ‘bum,’ continues to get support from celebs. Karan Kundrra, popular for hosting the children’s dance reality show Dance Deewane Juniors has come forward in defence of Ranveer. Karan was present at an award function where he was quizzed by the media about Ranveer’s naked photoshoot controversy. Karan stated that Ranveer is an ‘A-lister,’ ‘superstar of future,’ and a ‘people’s superstar.’ The actor said that it is someone’s personal choice if they prefer to see the pictures or not.Also Read - Ranveer Singh Nude Photoshoot: 'Haye Garmi! He Has Done a Favour on Indian Women,' Says Rakhi Sawant - WATCH

Karan while reacting to the FIR against Ranveer over his naked pictures for the photoshoot told, “Wo Ranveer Singh hain (He is Ranveer Singh). Wo aaj k sabse bade A-lister hain, future k supertsar hain, aap hi k superstar hain (He is the biggest A-lister of present times, future superstar, he’s your superstar). Agar kisi ko koi problem ho rahi ha to wo na dekhe. This is something that is your personal choice.” Also Read - Naagin 6, July 30, Written Episode: Rishabh Learns Kiara is Pratha, Urvashi Attacks Shakti

Ranveer had earlier got support from celebs such as Vivek Agnihotri, Swara Bhasker, Milind Soman, Urfi Javed and Janhvi Kapoor over the recent controversy. Also Read - Ranveer Singh Nude Photoshoot: Janhvi Kapoor Breaks Silence, Says, 'I Think It's Artistic Freedom...'

What do you think about Karan Kundrra’s statement?

