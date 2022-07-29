Tejasswi Prakash Sings Lata Mangeshkar’s Romantic Track: Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra’s romantic chemistry and PDA is always a treat for TejRan fans. Tejasswi and Karan often post heartfelt and loved up Instagram posts and stories that are hailed by Teja troops and Karan Kundrra squad. The celeb couple has a a massive following and their internet fans have nicknamed themselves as Tejasswians, TejRan, Teja troops and Karan Kundrra squad. Tejasswi recently sung late singing legend Lata Mangeshkar’s popular classic track Na Lag Ja Gale and posted it on Instagram. Her loyal beau Karan reacted to the same and mentioned he was waiting for her to post the song. Tejasswi captioned her post as, “Here comes the naagingale…Oopppsss I mean the nightingale 😂.”Also Read - Janhvi Kapoor Mimics Tejasswi Prakash’s Dialogues From Naagin 6 While Satisfying Her Midnight Craving- Watch Hilarious Video

Check out this Instagram video posted by Tejasswi:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tejasswi Prakash (@tejasswiprakash)

Karan Bowled Over by Tejasswi’s Singing Talent

Tejasswi is seen dressed in a red Saree and matching blouse with a small red bindi. The Naagin 6 star kept her hair open as she sung the soulful song of the Indian nightingale. Karan after posting his comment also dropped another message of kiss and heart-shaped eye emojis. Karan’s comment read, “Aaaah was waiting for you to post this.” He also commented, “😘😍👼.” Karan and Tejasswi started dating after they met on the sets of Bigg Boss 15 as contestants. While Tejasswi won the trophy at the Salman Khan hosted reality show, Karan was the first runner-up. Also Read - Naagin 6, July 24, Written Episode: Sheshnaagin Plans Vengeance, Rishabh Learns Pratha Was Innocent

Tejasswi’s daily soap Naagin 6 is winning accolades by netizens where she plays Sheshnaagin Pratha. Karan is currently hosting the children’s dance reality show Dance Deewane Juniors.

