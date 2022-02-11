Power couple Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra became social media sensations and gained immense popularity post their stint in Bigg Boss 15. Their chemistry and bonding was loved by fans who fondly called them ‘Tejran’. However, it seems that the two are all set to tie the knot. Tejasswi, who is playing the lead in Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 6, spoke candidly about her wedding plans and what she would do if her parents don’t agree to her wedding.Also Read - 'Karan Kundrra is Very Professional And Supportive, Would Never Interfere in my Work', Says Tejasswi Prakash

In a conversation with Indian Express, Tejasswi revealed that Kundrra is ready to elope with her. When asked if marriage is on the cards, Tejasswi said, "So he (pandit Sanjay Jumani) had said that he will get married in March, ladki kaun hogi pata nahi (who will be the girl we don't know). But he was sure that everything is already set for the wedding. Karan also made it clear to me that if your parents don't agree, main utha ke le jaunga (I will run away with you). So I don't think I am left with much of a choice (laughs)," she said.

"He talks so much and then I have to face these questions. I really don't know what to say," a red-faced Tejasswi added. She went on to thank her fans for all the love and support. She even said that she wishes to make everyone proud with her work in Naagin 6. "Thank you so much for truly supporting me, voting for me, for all that you guys have done. I'm honestly speechless looking at all that they have done for me", Tejasswi told India.com.

Yesterday, both Tejasswi and Karan were involved in a Twitter spat. Kundrra took to Twitter to post a seemingly angry and cryptic tweet in which he wrote, ‘I am done defending myself’, Tejasswi tried to diffuse the tension with a supportive tweet for Karan before he deleted his original tweet.

Blessed are those who find companionship. And it’s sad when a joke is turned into ‘toxicity’. I am good with love, those who want to can choose their negativity! @kkundrra you are perfect, and I’m one lucky gal! — Tejasswi Prakash (@itsmetejasswi) February 10, 2022

What are your thoughts on Teja’s statement? Sound off in the comments below.